15 easy peasy ways to declutter your home (and mind)

Bramshaw Road, Collective Works Collective Works Modern style bedroom
There's a lot to be said for embracing some healthy decluttering on a regular basis. However, if you have no idea where to begin, we've done all the hard work for you and pulled together 15 fantastic tips.

The way we see it is, why bother creating a stunning home with furnishings any interior designer would be proud of, if you're not going to strive to keep it as fresh and usable as possible? 

With that in mind, take a look at our top tips and see if your kitchen, living room, or every room in your home for that matter, could be due a little simplification! 

1. Making your bed every morning will leave you feeling refreshed and ready to face the day. It will also be a delight to get into at night!

RISTRUTTURAZIONE: una casa da monte affacciata sul lago , STUDIO PAOLA FAVRETTO SAGL STUDIO PAOLA FAVRETTO SAGL Rustic style bedroom Engineered Wood White
2. Don't procrastinate and tackle one minute tasks straight away, such as emptying rubbish bins

Inspiration, Korbo Korbo Modern study/office
3. Don't overload spaces with cushions and textiles if they don't need them. You'll end up feeling claustrophobic

Green Retrofit, Lambourn Road, Granit Architects Granit Architects Modern study/office
Green Retrofit, Lambourn Road

4. Clear both email and physical junk mail daily to leave you feeling more free

Home Office homify Classic style study/office
Home Office

5. Keep worktops clear and ready to use. Needing to constantly clean surfaces before using them will drive you crazy

Wickham House, C7 architects C7 architects Modern kitchen
Wickham House

6. Don't leave dishes in the sink. Either wash them straight away or load them into a dishwasher out of sight

Lucky 4 Ranch, Uptic Studios Uptic Studios Rustic style kitchen
Lucky 4 Ranch

7. Leaving place settings on your dining table will always look messy and cluttered. Only lay the table when you're about to eat

homify Modern dining room
8. Letting magazines and newspapers pile up is a huge mistake. Clear your living room every day and pop old issues in the recycling bin

Laurelhurst Carriage House, PATH Architecture PATH Architecture Modern living room
Laurelhurst Carriage House

9. Have a monthly audit of your closet so you'll become less prone to hoarding and clutter

Master Bedroom Collective Works Modern style bedroom
Master Bedroom

10. If you're going to start making your bed every day, picking clothes up off the floor shouldn't be too much of a stretch! It will make your bedroom far more relaxing

Sundown, Widemouth Bay, Cornwall The Bazeley Partnership Modern style bedroom
Sundown, Widemouth Bay, Cornwall

11. Having a hallway home for coats and shoes will help compartmentalise everything (as long as everyone uses it)

Palma Plaza Residence Hugh Jefferson Randolph Architects Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Palma Plaza Residence

12. When you get up put of a chair, plump the cushions so it's nice to get back into later and looks good in the meantime. Little things make such a difference!

Indie Style Interiors - all season living with style Indie Style Interiors Eclectic style living room
Indie Style Interiors—all season living with style

13. Don't leave muddy footprints to linger in your hallway. Tackle them straight away and they won't play on your mind

Penthouse, Zurich, Studio Frey Studio Frey Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Penthouse, Zurich

14. Clean out your pantry, cupboards and fridge once a week to ensure everything is in date and ready to use

in-toto Amersham, in-toto Amersham in-toto Amersham Modern kitchen
in-toto Amersham

15. Before you go to bed in the evening, do a quick sweep of the house and look for anything that's out of place so you can fix it and enjoy a relaxed sleep

Casa Xixim, Specht Architects Specht Architects Tropical style living room
Casa Xixim

For more life-improving tips, take a look at this Ideabook: Interior Design Choices That Are Making Your Life Harder.

Family Home with a Certain Something
Which ideas will help you stay on top of things?

