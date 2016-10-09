132 m² Home with Great Space-Optimising Solutions

We consider ourselves very fortunate to be constantly exposed to amazing home design projects that can be inspiring in more ways than one. Today's is a brilliant example!
Spread over 132 square metres, the house we're about to show you is a stunning masterclass in simplicity and how architects can fulfil a client brief to the letter. A modern family home with ample space yet a modest footprint, we think you'll love the styling, not to mention the view out from the living room.
Let's take a closer look and see if you're inspired to design your own home too!
A small budget certainly didn't have too much of an impact on the aesthetics of this home, as we think you can clearly see.
Clean lines, beautiful roof angles and perfectly complementary colours work really well together here to create a modern family home that anyone would love to live in.
Despite the garden not yet having been landscaped, we think you can get the idea how incredible it will look once it is.
With a generous plot to plan, the natural grace and impressive proportions of the house itself will no doubt play an important role in how the surroundings are finished.
We can picture a minimalist, very modern garden.
We love the plethora of windows here!
Flooding this main living room area with natural light, the decision to install French doors was a touch of genius and, once that garden is complete, we can only imagine what a stunning outlook there will be.
On warmer days, you'd never want to close the doors, would you?
Looking at this floor plan, you can see just how much has been included, despite the clients having a small budget.
With everything surrounding the central living area, this is clearly a home that will prove to be exceptionally sociable and lived-in by a close-knit family, and we love that nothing has been sacrificed.
There's even enough space for a double garage!
This 3D model gives more of a modular understanding of all the elements that were important to the clients and, as you can see, comfortable family living was very much at the centre of all decisions.
This amazing home is proof that a huge budget isn't always necessary to create something big enough for a growing family, yet beautiful enough to garner some positive attention.
