18 snazzy modern water features for your garden

press profile homify press profile homify
Modern Family garden in North London, Earth Designs Earth Designs Modern garden
When it comes to adding pizzazz and style to your garden, nothing quite manages like a snazzy water feature! 

Landscape architects have long adhered to this rule of thumb and now you can too, as we're going to show you some of the most amazing modern incarnations. Get old-fashioned stone fountains out of your head as we're aiming for the contemporary gardening vibe today.

Let's take a look!

1. Effortlessly simple and meeting with a crystal clear pool. What a dream!

Patiotuin Sittard, Hoveniersbedrijf Guy Wolfs Hoveniersbedrijf Guy Wolfs Modern garden
Hoveniersbedrijf Guy Wolfs

2. Mini fountains look amazing, especially near a home entrance. What a lovely first impression

Casa Horizonte 9, Mayúscula Arquitectos Mayúscula Arquitectos Eclectic style houses
Mayúscula Arquitectos

3. You don't have to go huge to make a big impact. This simple babbling cube design is tres chic

Casa Rinconada., Echauri Morales Arquitectos Echauri Morales Arquitectos Minimalist balcony, veranda & terrace
Echauri Morales Arquitectos

4. Small and perfectly formed, the pebble catch tray is divine

Knightsbridge Roof Terrace - Aralia Garden Design Aralia Modern bars & clubs Stone Grey roof terrace,rooftop garden,roof garden,garden design,landscape architecture,landscape architect,landscape design,garden designer,architecture,Commercial Spaces
Aralia

Knightsbridge Roof Terrace—Aralia Garden Design

5. A waterfall for your home? Now, that's an impactful addition

A Contemporary "Oasis", Kevin Cooper Garden Design Kevin Cooper Garden Design Modern garden
Kevin Cooper Garden Design

A Contemporary Oasis

6. Being so wonderfully understated, blink and you could miss this water feature

Stadstuin Amsterdam Jordaan, ERIK VAN GELDER | Devoted to Garden Design ERIK VAN GELDER | Devoted to Garden Design Garden Pond
ERIK VAN GELDER | Devoted to Garden Design

7. Making your modern water feature more interactive with a path is a fantastic idea

Applecross, Project Artichoke Project Artichoke Modern garden
Project Artichoke

Applecross

8. Waterfall to catch pool to lovely swimming pool… this luxury feature really is a spectacle

Mit dem besonderen Etwas - Ein Gartenpool mit Wasserlauf, Hesselbach GmbH Hesselbach GmbH Eclectic style garden
Hesselbach GmbH

9. Small but beautiful, this fountain is personal and gorgeous

Miscanthus Fountain Humphrey Bowden Fountain Designer and Maker ArtworkSculptures
Humphrey Bowden Fountain Designer and Maker

Miscanthus Fountain

10. If you've got the space for a big water display, we do love these geyser-inspired fountains

'Armonie', Barbara Negretti - Garden design - Barbara Negretti - Garden design - Garden
Barbara Negretti —Garden design—

11. A wall-mounted waterfall feature is a small and simple way to give your garden extra oomph

Modern Family garden in North London, Earth Designs Earth Designs Modern garden
Earth Designs

Modern Family garden in North London

12. Don't you just love how eye-catching and tactile this smooth globe fountain is?

Serene Gravel Garden, Cornus Garden Design Cornus Garden Design Modern garden
Cornus Garden Design

Serene Gravel Garden

13. The contrast of dark grey slate to bright white pebbles elegantly highlights the water's journey

homify Modern garden
homify

14. Modern art really has a role in a contemporary garden, so how about combining some with a water feature?

A Contemporary "Oasis", Kevin Cooper Garden Design Kevin Cooper Garden Design Modern garden
Kevin Cooper Garden Design

A Contemporary Oasis

15. Contemporary materials make this small and (on the face of it), almost traditional-looking fountain embrace a more modern style

Urban Courtyard for Entertaining, Bestall & Co Landscape Design Ltd Bestall & Co Landscape Design Ltd Modern garden
Bestall &amp; Co Landscape Design Ltd

Urban Courtyard for Entertaining

16. Experimenting with materials for a modern fountain seems like a great idea, especially if you can get results like this blown glass masterpiece!

Blue Flower Fountain homify Classic style garden
homify

Blue Flower Fountain

17. Water is naturally calming so it makes sense to have a stunning feature in a Zen garden. The lighting here makes it really pop

homify Modern garden
homify

18. Simple yet massively impressive, a single large fountain in a natural body of water will never fail to leave observers in awe. Now, how do we dig a lake?

Dancing Floating Fountain Water Garden Ltd Classic style garden floating fountain, pond, fountain, lake, underwater lights, led lights
Water Garden Ltd

Dancing Floating Fountain

For more garden feature inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: 14 Head-Turning Garden Features You Can Build Yourself.

What style water feature would suit your garden?

