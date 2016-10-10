Your browser is out-of-date.

Hide the Ugly Corners of Your Home with These 20 Clever Ways

Wren Cottage, Hart Design and Construction Hart Design and Construction Country style corridor, hallway& stairs
Even the most beautiful, well thought out and perfectly tidy homes have unsightly bits that you might not think about or even notice, but guests will. 

We're not trying to panic you though, as we're not just going to tell you what these ugly additions are, but also how to disguise them! Interior designers have been hiding the ugly in homes for years so, if you want to make sure your home design is meeting with their exacting standards, read on to find out how to make your living room lovely and your dining room divine!

1. Hide the cords to your appliances and electricals behind them. Nothing looks worse than dangling power leads!

Departamento DG, Concepto Taller de Arquitectura Concepto Taller de Arquitectura Modern media room
Concepto Taller de Arquitectura

2. Paint the insides of battered garage doors with chalk paint. This will cover the damage and provide you with a handy notice board

Wooden garages, Quick garden LTD Quick garden LTD Classic style garage/shed
Quick garden LTD

Wooden garages

3. Throw an outdoor rug onto your patio to cover up ugly paving slabs, broken decking or even stains

Bedroom 3 Terrace TG Studio Mediterranean style balcony, veranda & terrace
TG Studio

Bedroom 3 Terrace

3. If you pick up a vintage chair with an unfortunate pattern, paint it entirely with fabric paint

South London Apartment Bhavin Taylor Design Modern living room
Bhavin Taylor Design

South London Apartment

4. Freshen the scuffed legs on furniture with permanent markers or metallic pens, depending on the original colour

Wimbledon, LEIVARS LEIVARS Modern living room
LEIVARS

Wimbledon

5. Cover ugly light switches with decoupage, washi tape or decals

Crystal Glass 1 Gang Rocker Light Switch White with Chrome Trim Retrotouch Limited KitchenElectronics dimmer,rocker,switches,plug socke
Retrotouch Limited

Crystal Glass 1 Gang Rocker Light Switch White with Chrome Trim

6. Tip your embarrassing lotions and potions into clear, label-free bottle for storing in your bathroom. Nobody needs to know you have dandruff!

Bamboo Pixers Modern bathroom wall mural,wallpaper,bamboo
Pixers

Bamboo

7. Install racking in your garage to have somewhere to put all the random sporting items you've collected

Elfa Project Photos : Storage solutions for every room, Pamela Kilcoyne - Homify Pamela Kilcoyne - Homify Modern garage/shed
Pamela Kilcoyne—Homify

Elfa Project Photos : Storage solutions for every room

8. Cupboards with doors are ideal for a shed or garage if you have a good amount of DIY equipment to hide away

Our brand new case study! Garageflex Country style garage/shed garageflex,garage storage,designer garage,garage transformatio,garage shelving,garagetek
Garageflex

Our brand new case study!

9. Muddy shoes should always be rinsed off but, if you can't face that, at least have a show closet in your hallway. Out of sight is out of mind and not all over your hall!

Boot Warmer Hart Design and Construction Country style corridor, hallway& stairs
Hart Design and Construction

Boot Warmer

10. If you have uneven or textured walls, vivid statement wallpaper can cover that in the blink of an eye

Peacock Wallpaper Feature Wall in White Bedroom Design by Deborah Ltd Modern style bedroom
Design by Deborah Ltd

Peacock Wallpaper Feature Wall in White Bedroom

11. Your dog is not ugly, but they do drop hair and slobbery toys! Have a designated place where they can all be kept together

Cosie K9 Pet Bed swinging monkey designs Living roomSofas & armchairs
swinging monkey designs

Cosie K9 Pet Bed

12. If you're more of a cat person, don't forget to disguise the litter tray. Try to build a cute little house or something around it as that's a sight nobody needs to see

Katzentürme, stylecats® stylecats® HouseholdPet accessories
stylecats®

13. A chain link fence is practical but not very pretty. Try draping faux ivy over it for a greener look

pergola, CHRISTIAN THEILL DESIGN CHRISTIAN THEILL DESIGN GardenGreenhouses & pavilions
CHRISTIAN THEILL DESIGN

14. Paint old-fashioned kitchen tiles to freshen up your space and make it look like you installed a new splashback

Apartment Renovation, Paul D'Amico Remodels Paul D'Amico Remodels Kitchen
Paul D&#39;Amico Remodels

Apartment Renovation

15. Retro fires can run the risk of looking a little tacky, especially if they're brass. A quick spray with some heatproof paint will sort that right out, giving you the cast iron look in minutes

Fireplace Ruth Noble Interiors Eclectic style living room
Ruth Noble Interiors

Fireplace

16. Paint exposed screw heads to make them better blend in with your assembled furniture

Fireplace. Shoootin Living roomShelves
Shoootin

Fireplace.

17. Hide your wheelie bins in or behind a shed or outbuilding. We all have them, but we don't need to make a spectacle of them

Wooden garages, Quick garden LTD Quick garden LTD Classic style garage/shed
Quick garden LTD

Wooden garages

18. Hide unsightly thermostats behind wall-mounted pictures. Just make sure you find a temperature everyone is comfortable with first!

homify Eclectic style living room
homify

19. A dull worktop can easily be given a new lease of life with specialist paint, available from any DIY shop. You could even try your hand at a fancy pattern

homify Modern kitchen
homify

20. Keep hairdryers and general morning routine items hidden away in your bathroom cupboards. They really don't need to be out on display

Stonearth - Finesse Oak washstand double basins Stonearth Interiors Ltd Scandinavian style bathroom
Stonearth Interiors Ltd

Stonearth—Finesse Oak washstand double basins

For more home organisation tips, take a look at this Ideabook: 10 Ingenious Ideas That Make Home Organisation Easier.

Which of these home improving ideas will you try?

