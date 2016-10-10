40 really easy ways your small kitchen could be better

Small kitchens are no problem for us as we know they can be stylish, funky and even fantastically practical.

Kitchen planners have been trying to convey this message for years, so we thought we'd lend a supportive hand by bringing you an absolute whopper of an Ideabook today, designed to demonstrate just how fabulous a small kitchen is, if you follow some space-savvy tips.

Once you've seen these pictures of bespoke kitchens, we know you're going to stop bemoaning your lack of extra space. Let's get right to them!