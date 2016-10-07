Ready to Live in Home for Under £40k

Forget what you already know about modular architecture because this project by Germany's THULE Blockhaus is a genuine game changer!
Simply called 'Kubu', this unique type of modular construction comes with an attractive guarantee, which is you could move in after only 2-6 weeks. Better yet, the total cost of the completed Kubu house is under £40k! An incredible achievement when compared to the average cost of building a standalone house in the UK.
If you're perhaps thinking that Kubu sounds a little too good to be true, then we recommend you start scrolling down to see it all for yourself…
Today, there are countless companies building interesting modular prefab homes, however, few are achieving something as impressive as the one featured in this Ideabook. Kubu is the real deal: cheap, chic and incredibly well made.
To make their Kubu concept reality, THULE Blockhaus spend months fine tuning their design while considering every aspect of the construction process. It may not seem obvious in the featured photograph, but this fully-functioning house was largely constructed off-site inside a specialised factory.
As this photograph shows, the home building professionals working on this project put in some late hours to ensure the future owners would be able to move in as soon as possible. After being transported to the site, the different modules are assembled in an extraordinarily short period of time.
There is an endless list of factors and risks associated with constructing a house on-site. Bad weather, council regulations, neighbour disputes and countless other considerations can all come into play. By building off-site in a dedicated warehouse, these factors are all but eliminated.
The completed Kubu is something of a revelation. There's a certain understated beauty to the home, with the design having clear inspiration from minimalist architecture. Modernity reigns supreme with the materials chosen for their aesthetics and engineering qualities.
The laminated veneer timber has been designed to naturally insulate the interiors, allowing those inside to always feel comfortable in their surrounds. Likewise, the façade of Kubu is glazed with UV-protective and thermally-efficient glass.
The main building volume is placed on a raised timber platform for added structural support. Being raised above the ground level allows for a timber decking to make a full circle around the entire home.
Since there is so much outdoor space ready to be utilised, owners of a Kubu will often have multiple outdoor terraces, with each accommodating a certain niche. We can quite easily picture the owners sunbathing with a cold drink by their side, or perhaps hosting a meal in the open air.
Once inside the Kubu we begin to understand why the architects opted for a façade made entirely of transparent glass. Notice how the design offers incredible views whether you're on the ground-floor or tucked back up on the mezzanine level. Of course, not every Kubu will have such a stunning backdrop, however, the sense of space and openness achieved by the glass and triple-height ceiling volume cannot be understated.
A practical feature to the design was the inclusion of a secondary access to the side of the building, which links directly to the mezzanine. Those wishing to come and go during the early mornings or evenings can do so without disturbing the other members of the household.
Despite clocking in at only 40 square metres, the Kubu never feels cramped or lacking in space thanks to its perfect arrangement. The architects have spent months perfecting the floor plan with every square inch being optimised.
Kubu and other similar projects are doing wonders to improve the public perception of modular construction and we are excited to see this type of construction continue to make inroads here in the UK.
