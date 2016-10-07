Ready to Live in Home for Under £40k

Forget what you already know about modular architecture because this project by Germany's THULE Blockhaus is a genuine game changer!

Simply called 'Kubu', this unique type of modular construction comes with an attractive guarantee, which is you could move in after only 2-6 weeks. Better yet, the total cost of the completed Kubu house is under £40k! An incredible achievement when compared to the average cost of building a standalone house in the UK.

If you're perhaps thinking that Kubu sounds a little too good to be true, then we recommend you start scrolling down to see it all for yourself…