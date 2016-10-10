British home exteriors you will fall in love with

All aboard for a little tour of the UK, as we take a look at some of the loveliest houses that we know will inspire your own home design no end.

From stunning coastal homes to urban townhouses, there's something for everyone here, and you'll be blown away by what the interior designers and builders managed with each and every project.

Whether you need to liven up your living room or banish the boring from your bedroom, we'll have just the right amount of style guidance here, so let's get going!