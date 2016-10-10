Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

British home exteriors you will fall in love with

press profile homify press profile homify
Belgravia Mews House, Landmass London Landmass London HouseholdAccessories & decoration
Loading admin actions …

All aboard for a little tour of the UK, as we take a look at some of the loveliest houses that we know will inspire your own home design no end.

From stunning coastal homes to urban townhouses, there's something for everyone here, and you'll be blown away by what the interior designers and builders managed with each and every project.

Whether you need to liven up your living room or banish the boring from your bedroom, we'll have just the right amount of style guidance here, so let's get going!

1. Family-friendly and beautiful inside, this home has the modern coastal vibe down to a fine art

The Links, Whitley Bay, xsite architecture LLP xsite architecture LLP Modern houses
xsite architecture LLP

The Links, Whitley Bay

xsite architecture LLP
xsite architecture LLP
xsite architecture LLP

See more of this home, here.

2. Full of clever storage and a statement staircase, this home is utterly spectacular!

Daytime view from the garden Fraher and Findlay Modern houses
Fraher and Findlay

Daytime view from the garden

Fraher and Findlay
Fraher and Findlay
Fraher and Findlay

See more of this home, here.

3. Mostly traditional but with a surprising extension, this is one for all your heritage décor fans

Mercier Road, Putney, Concept Eight Architects Concept Eight Architects Modern houses
Concept Eight Architects

Mercier Road, Putney

Concept Eight Architects
Concept Eight Architects
Concept Eight Architects

See more of this home, here.

4. Ultra-contemporary on the inside, this is a home that's full of surprises

Rear Elevation - As Built Arc 3 Architects & Chartered Surveyors
Arc 3 Architects &amp; Chartered Surveyors

Rear Elevation—As Built

Arc 3 Architects & Chartered Surveyors
Arc 3 Architects &amp; Chartered Surveyors
Arc 3 Architects & Chartered Surveyors

See more of this home, here.

5. A lovely Devonshire home that's been decorated with a natural touch

Headlands Cottage - At Night Barc Architects
Barc Architects

Headlands Cottage—At Night

Barc Architects
Barc Architects
Barc Architects

See more of this home, here.

6. Is this a home or an art gallery? You decide, once you've seen the interior!

Belgravia Mews House, Landmass London Landmass London HouseholdAccessories & decoration
Landmass London

Belgravia Mews House

Landmass London
Landmass London
Landmass London

See more of this home, here.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Classic décor and clean lines keep this family home looking fresh

Little Piper, Penpol Laurence Associates Classic style houses
Laurence Associates

Little Piper, Penpol

Laurence Associates
Laurence Associates
Laurence Associates

See more of this home, here.

8. It's all about the connection to the garden for this beautiful British home

Ince Road, Burwood Park, Concept Eight Architects Concept Eight Architects Modern houses
Concept Eight Architects

Ince Road, Burwood Park

Concept Eight Architects
Concept Eight Architects
Concept Eight Architects

See more of this home, here.

9. If you've been lusting after a barn conversion, this one is not to be missed

Photography - barn conversion in Sawbridgeworth, Adelina Iliev Photography Adelina Iliev Photography Modern houses
Adelina Iliev Photography

Photography—barn conversion in Sawbridgeworth

Adelina Iliev Photography
Adelina Iliev Photography
Adelina Iliev Photography

See more of this home, here.

10. Small and perfectly put together, this home shows you that size isn't everything

Diack House Fiddes Architects Modern houses
Fiddes Architects

Diack House

Fiddes Architects
Fiddes Architects
Fiddes Architects

See more of this home, here.

11. It might be 1930s on the outside, but the interior is pure modernity

homify Modern houses
homify

homify
homify
homify

See more of this home, here.

12. Wait until you see the amazing black wood walls in this sharp, modern flat

Cascade House, Patalab Architecture Patalab Architecture Modern houses
Patalab Architecture

Cascade House

Patalab Architecture
Patalab Architecture
Patalab Architecture

See more of this home, here.

13. There's no questioning the high fashion credentials of this home, once you see the pool

Exterior 1st Option Representation Modern balcony, veranda & terrace
1st Option Representation

Exterior

1st Option Representation
1st Option Representation
1st Option Representation

See more of this home, here.

14. The perfect combination of period features and modern art. What a home!

Mayfair, Gregory Phillips Architects Gregory Phillips Architects Colonial style houses
Gregory Phillips Architects

Mayfair

Gregory Phillips Architects
Gregory Phillips Architects
Gregory Phillips Architects

See more of this home, here.

15. Don't get caught out expecting a girly interior here

Front elevation Neil Dusheiko Architects Terrace house
Neil Dusheiko Architects

Front elevation

Neil Dusheiko Architects
Neil Dusheiko Architects
Neil Dusheiko Architects

See more of this home, here.

16. The perfect family home, with just enough modern touches to make it a little different

Ecclesgreig Gardens, St. Cyrus, Aberdeenshire, Roundhouse Architecture Ltd Roundhouse Architecture Ltd Modern houses
Roundhouse Architecture Ltd

Ecclesgreig Gardens, St. Cyrus, Aberdeenshire

Roundhouse Architecture Ltd
Roundhouse Architecture Ltd
Roundhouse Architecture Ltd

See more of this home, here.

17. You won't be surprised by the modern interior, but would a garden shock you?

TANZ AUS DER REIHE, ONE!CONTACT - Planungsbüro GmbH ONE!CONTACT - Planungsbüro GmbH Modern houses
ONE!CONTACT—Planungsbüro GmbH

ONE!CONTACT - Planungsbüro GmbH
ONE!CONTACT—Planungsbüro GmbH
ONE!CONTACT - Planungsbüro GmbH

See more of this home, here.

For more gorgeous British home inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: Top 10—The Best Modernist Homes in the UK.

Empty Nesters Build Their Dream
Which home(s) did you find most inspiring?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks