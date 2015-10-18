Top 5 Projects of the Week: Modernising a Victorian Terraced Home to Gorgeous Rustic Kitchens

This week on homify, we have been spoilt for choice with a great selection of projects from all around Britain. First we visited a wonderfully charismatic Victorian terraced home that received an ultra cool and modern kitchen and dining extension to a list of the Top 10 most beautiful homes in Britain, which actually caused a tiny bit of controversy. We then looked at great ways to maximise small gardens and were inspired by a fantastic selection of rustic style kitchens.
If you somehow missed the action, here is again the top 5 projects, chosen by all our readers as their favourites this week.
Beautiful, striking, and filled with character and charm, Victorian terraced homes are fantastic examples of true British architecture. However handsome, they can often prove a bit difficult when trying to maximise space and living arrangements. Synonymous as being a little too cramp, due to their small interiors, nowadays they are being reinvented and updated to meet modern demand for living.
This project is one such example, where the owners extended the rear of the house to accommodate for a new kitchen and dining area. Complete with side glazing and a warm and cosy interior, this home is ready to meet the accommodation needs of the young owners 21st century living standards. In case you missed this modern extension, take a full tour, here!
What better way to end the week, then with a list of the most beautiful houses in Britain! We did our best to give you what we thought was a list of the most distinctive, delightful and notable houses from across the UK. It was almost impossible to choose just 10, but we believe this list offers a great insight into the many varied architecture styles found across Britain today.
Whether you agree or disagree we'd love to hear your thoughts. Leave us a comment and tell us if your favourite house made the cut.
Third on the list this week, was this Ideabook on 6 things every kid’s bedroom needs. Fun, playful and exciting, a child's bedroom is a place for inspiration, sleeping and playing. So why not excite them with a stimulating and exciting environment? The design process can also be fun for the children and if are in the process of decorating or re-decorating a child's bedroom, you can use also use this time learn about each others particular style and interests. So, what are you waiting for, gather your children and take a look at these fun-loving ideas today.
One thing we all love most is spending time outdoors and in the nature. A lot of homes, however, do not have the luxury of large gardens or outdoor spaces. Nonetheless, it doesn't mean that you cannot utilise the space you have and create an ideal outdoor environment! Which is exaclty what this Ideabook on ideas for small gardens does! These super designs provide a fantastic insight into how you can benefit the most from the small garden spaces in your home. You'll soon realise that it was easier than you think to create your own inspiring outdoor space.
Ending the top 5 this week is a list of heavenly and rustic kitchens you'll love! Country themed to modern, this list will surely inspire anyone that wants to have that period charm look incorporated into their kitchen at home. With exposed timber beams to glossy cabinets and tables, there are a lot of options available for those wanting to create that rustic and homely look.
So, if you haven't already found the time during the week to sit back, relax and inspire yourself with these great projects from homify, now is your time. We've already done the hard work on collating the top 5 projects for you, now all you need to do is make sure you have a warm beverage at hand. Enjoy!