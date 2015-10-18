Top 5 Projects of the Week: Modernising a Victorian Terraced Home to Gorgeous Rustic Kitchens

This week on homify, we have been spoilt for choice with a great selection of projects from all around Britain. First we visited a wonderfully charismatic Victorian terraced home that received an ultra cool and modern kitchen and dining extension to a list of the Top 10 most beautiful homes in Britain, which actually caused a tiny bit of controversy. We then looked at great ways to maximise small gardens and were inspired by a fantastic selection of rustic style kitchens.

If you somehow missed the action, here is again the top 5 projects, chosen by all our readers as their favourites this week.