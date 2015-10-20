The Faultless Tropical Home

Today on homify we invite you to take a tour of a magnificent new home located in sunny Brazil. Take the time to walk through this amazing home that offers its lucky owners the best in modern living and comforts. The home boasts free-flowing communal zones, huge bedrooms with personal en suites and almost too much luxury to list. Better yet, the property is located in a remote natural setting, making a perfect spot to enjoy a private and peaceful existence.

Designed by local firm headed by Marcia Carvalhaes, their design strikes a balance between functionality and beauty in every regard. So without further introduction necessary, let's begin our tour.