The Faultless Tropical Home

Today on homify we invite you to take a tour of a magnificent new home located in sunny Brazil. Take the time to walk through this amazing home that offers its lucky owners the best in modern living and comforts. The home boasts free-flowing communal zones, huge bedrooms with personal en suites and almost too much luxury to list. Better yet, the property is located in a remote natural setting, making a perfect spot to enjoy a private and peaceful existence.
Designed by local firm headed by Marcia Carvalhaes, their design strikes a balance between functionality and beauty in every regard. So without further introduction necessary, let's begin our tour.
First impressions really do matter and the exterior of this newly built contemporary home certainly makes an impact. From the ordered symmetry of the design to the timber decking that extends outwards over the sloping landscape, the exterior is truly a sight to behold.
This grand entrance has been designed to make a big impression on arrival. No doubt guests will be blown away by the huge front door that slides open.
Inside, the high ceilings and sweeping open spaces are truly spectacular and the view, which extends all the way to the rear of the home, only increases the sense of space and freedom. The layout encourages ease of movement, facilitates a social gatherings and allows for the owners to live a desirable modern lifestyle.
Although the dominant shade in this living room is white, the tone of the timber found for part of the flooring and certain furnishing creates a focal point with a strong visual presence.
For the ultimate movie experience, you'll notice that this living room boasts recessed lighting in the ceiling, as well as speakers built beside the TV and close to the seating.
The full height windows are prominent throughout the entire home and are smart inclusion that ensure the internal environment is as bright and light-bathed as possible.
From our vantage point it is possible to see the shimmering blue of the swimming pool trailing off towards the mountainous horizon. Can you imagine being so lucky to have this view every day? Better still, having access to such luxury only metres away…
Here we have it, the highlight of the home—a stunning outdoor swimming pool. There's no doubt that this pool would be the envy of the neighbours as not only does it look stunning, it provides the perfect space to enjoy the warm and sunny Brazilian climate.
For times when its too cold to swim there's another option for the lucky owners. Inside there's a spa that has enough space for the whole family to hop in for some fun.
The master bedroom upstairs makes a big impact with a limited colour palette. Perfectly suited to create cosy and sophisticated sleeping area, this bedroom is simple but beautifully coordinated.
The white bedsheets simply shine against the muted shades of cream of the walls and the warm tones of the timber flooring. The bedroom is always filled with natural light thanks to the grand floor-to-ceiling windows that wrap across the room.
The bathroom is the very picture of modern elegance. A neutral colour scheme, clean lines and stone surfaces combine as one for a refined and beautiful look. Notice how the stone tile flooring is enhanced by the mirror surfaces for a dynamic appearance.
Last but certainly not least, we find ourselves inside the home's wine cellar. Well, it isn't a wine cellar, per se, but the room does however house a very extensive wine collection. Browsing through the different bottles you'll find a diversity of quality local Brazilian wines housed in a magnificent in-built timber storage unit.
The Brazilian wine making culture is regarded by many to have reinvented wine making altogether thanks to the Brazilian peoples' creative and original thinking. Much like the design of this home, the Brazilian creative flair is evident throughout, with the designer's construction something of completely unique character.
