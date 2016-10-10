Ready in 45 Days, This 65 m² Prefab House Has Space for Everything

Say the words ’prefab home’ and we know many of your will already be sneering or turning your nose up. We don't know why, when prefabricated properties look as phenomenal as they do now, can be erected in weeks and offer flexible choices.
We understand that simply telling you all about the virtues of prefabs wouldn't be enough, however, so we have found an utterly incredible project to show you. The architects in charge of this build must be absolutely blown away by the finished product which, despite only being 65 m² over two floors, wants for nothing.
Are you ready to totally change your mind about prefab houses? Then let's take a look around!
Try and tell us that this isn't an aesthetically pleasing home. We dare you!
Modern, pretty and perfectly located in its surroundings (even if you wouldn't have chosen the bold orange render yourself) you can't deny that this home has a presence and feels welcoming.
We want to dive in already…
The way the windows frame snapshot views of the surroundings is nothing short of design genius in this lovely upstairs relaxation area.
Totally ensconced in natural wood, the feel is warm, secure and cosy without being claustrophobic at all and the proportions feel much larger than we expected.
Here you can get a feel for how the layout will work.
An open plan ground-floor will be supported by a separate upstairs viewing gallery (which we just saw) and the natural wood interior will be a concurrent theme throughout.
A fully functioning kitchen, living room and dining area, this ground floor open plan zone is a dream! Everything has been kept proportional, pretty and pleasing, while nothing has been sacrificed for the look.
To the far end is a bedroom and bathroom so really, what more could you need?
We know we could definitely hunker down in here to enjoy a blissful night's sleep, couldn't you? The simple décor takes nothing away from this home and, in fact, we think it adds a special something.
There's a tangible warmth and easy going nature to this property that you simply can't fake.
You know, that orange is really growing on us! It seems to locate in the surroundings perfectly, adding just enough of a pop of colour to stop this house looking too ordinary.
A simple, sloping tiled roof is tonally matched and provides the perfect finishing touch.
We love this idea! Instead of having a cumbersome television in the open plan room, a retractable screen has been installed that allows you to turn the living room into a cinema whenever you like.
This is such a great use of the space and a really clever touch that so many other modern houses would simply not have.
Everything about this open plan space is geared towards easy living and natural enjoyment. We feel calmer just looking at it!
The view out, the warm wood interior and the gentle furnishing is all superb.
Can't you picture sitting in front of that beautiful contemporary woodburner, enjoy a mug of something warm in the winter months? We can't get the image out of our head.
This was the architect's plan for this beautiful prefab home and we think you'll agree it has been executed to perfection.
Can you really still tell us that prefab houses aren't for you? We doubt it, as we're seriously envious of this amazing build.
