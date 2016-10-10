Ready in 45 Days, This 65 m² Prefab House Has Space for Everything

Say the words ’prefab home’ and we know many of your will already be sneering or turning your nose up. We don't know why, when prefabricated properties look as phenomenal as they do now, can be erected in weeks and offer flexible choices.

We understand that simply telling you all about the virtues of prefabs wouldn't be enough, however, so we have found an utterly incredible project to show you. The architects in charge of this build must be absolutely blown away by the finished product which, despite only being 65 m² over two floors, wants for nothing.

Are you ready to totally change your mind about prefab houses? Then let's take a look around!