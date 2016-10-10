Your browser is out-of-date.

13 fabulous home entrance ideas for small houses

homify Front doors
If you have a small home but want to make a big impression with your entrance, this is the article for you! We've scoured the world of homify to find some of the most delightful, charming and eye-catching home entrances ever installed and we're confident some will resonate with you perfectly.

Thank goodness for amazing designers that give us all these ideas to work from, hey?

Just don't forget to carry your exterior home design theme through into your hallway for a really cohesive feel!

1A. A dark wooden door with a small modern garden looks so chic!

homify Front doors
homify

homify
homify
homify

1B. As we pan back you can really see what an impact that front door has on such a stylish façade

homify Modern houses
homify

homify
homify
homify

2A. A colourful entrance will never go unnoticed. Experiment with classic, timeless colours

Casa Esmeralda, Región 4 Arquitectura Región 4 Arquitectura Minimalist houses
Región 4 Arquitectura

Región 4 Arquitectura
Región 4 Arquitectura
Región 4 Arquitectura

2B. A little green wall installation won't go amiss either

Casa Esmeralda, Región 4 Arquitectura Región 4 Arquitectura Minimalist corridor, hallway & stairs
Región 4 Arquitectura

Región 4 Arquitectura
Región 4 Arquitectura
Región 4 Arquitectura

3. A Zen path created from wooden steps and dazzling shingle will be impossible for guests to ignore

Casa Ming, LGZ Taller de arquitectura LGZ Taller de arquitectura Modern windows & doors Wood Wood effect
LGZ Taller de arquitectura

LGZ Taller de arquitectura
LGZ Taller de arquitectura
LGZ Taller de arquitectura

4. A porch adds a sense of gravitas to any home entrance

MISION DE LANDA, SANTIAGO PARDO ARQUITECTO SANTIAGO PARDO ARQUITECTO Detached home
SANTIAGO PARDO ARQUITECTO

SANTIAGO PARDO ARQUITECTO
SANTIAGO PARDO ARQUITECTO
SANTIAGO PARDO ARQUITECTO

5. To make your entrance stand out, interesting wall textures are a must. This stone cladding looks good enough to touch!

Valle 239, SANTIAGO PARDO ARQUITECTO SANTIAGO PARDO ARQUITECTO Modern houses
SANTIAGO PARDO ARQUITECTO

SANTIAGO PARDO ARQUITECTO
SANTIAGO PARDO ARQUITECTO
SANTIAGO PARDO ARQUITECTO

6A. Rustic styling can highlight architectural touches and we think this gorgeous wooden door is the perfect match for the windows and roof beams

Casa con estructura de madera SCS, RIBA MASSANELL S.L. RIBA MASSANELL S.L. Mediterranean style houses Stone
RIBA MASSANELL S.L.

RIBA MASSANELL S.L.
RIBA MASSANELL S.L.
RIBA MASSANELL S.L.

6B. Look at that stone door surround! That really is rustic

Casa con estructura de madera SCS, RIBA MASSANELL S.L. RIBA MASSANELL S.L. Mediterranean style windows & doors Wood Brown
RIBA MASSANELL S.L.

RIBA MASSANELL S.L.
RIBA MASSANELL S.L.
RIBA MASSANELL S.L.

7. An eclectic home entrance is a great way to include your own style and personality in every aspect of your home

Casa Clemente, Juan Carlos Loyo Arquitectura Juan Carlos Loyo Arquitectura Modern houses
Juan Carlos Loyo Arquitectura

Juan Carlos Loyo Arquitectura
Juan Carlos Loyo Arquitectura
Juan Carlos Loyo Arquitectura

8. A vibrant, colourful front door looks striking and stunning. We just happen to love yellow!

: Estudio Motim, Mmaverick Arquitetura Mmaverick Arquitetura Industrial style study/office
Mmaverick Arquitetura

Mmaverick Arquitetura
Mmaverick Arquitetura
Mmaverick Arquitetura

9. There's nothing wrong with a little tradition, if that's what you like. A tiled pathway and potted plants make for a welcoming aesthetic

CASA 3-64. VIVIENDA UNIFAMILIAR. Barquisimeto, Venezuela., YUSO YUSO Classic style houses
YUSO

YUSO
YUSO
YUSO

10. How's this for a contemporary home entrance? The monochrome scheme looks amazing

homify Front doors
homify

homify
homify
homify

11. If you're not going to put your home on a pedestal, who will? We love the step-up entrance here, as well as the simplicity of that chunky front door

MR Ibiza, POCHE ARQUITETURA POCHE ARQUITETURA Modern houses
POCHE ARQUITETURA

POCHE ARQUITETURA
POCHE ARQUITETURA
POCHE ARQUITETURA

12. Giving thought to how you'll light your home entrance is vital and we love this idea, which sees bordering plants perfectly lit

Casa en Las Palmas, Medellín, Ver., arQing arQing Minimalist houses
arQing

arQing
arQing
arQing

13. If you like to hide away from the world, your entrance can do the same thing. A heavily landscaped entrance will look amazing and give you the privacy that you crave

Jaguariuna, PM Arquitetura PM Arquitetura Rustic style windows & doors
PM Arquitetura

PM Arquitetura
PM Arquitetura
PM Arquitetura

For more beautiful home entrance inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: 15 Simple Ideas To Make Your Home Entrance Prettier.

