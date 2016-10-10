13 fabulous home entrance ideas for small houses

If you have a small home but want to make a big impression with your entrance, this is the article for you! We've scoured the world of homify to find some of the most delightful, charming and eye-catching home entrances ever installed and we're confident some will resonate with you perfectly.

Thank goodness for amazing designers that give us all these ideas to work from, hey?

Just don't forget to carry your exterior home design theme through into your hallway for a really cohesive feel!