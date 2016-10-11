Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

What sort of garden fencing should I choose?

press profile homify press profile homify
Kratki ogrodowe PCV, Ogrodzenia PCV Ogrodzenia PCV Classic style garden
Loading admin actions …

Knowing how to finish your garden can be tricky. Hence, so many of us leave this key decision to landscape architects, but today we're going to show you some amazing options that you can choose from yourself. 

Whether you like simple, natural and organic garden fencing styles or something a whole lot more ornate, we have something perfect for you in this article.

Let's take a look at some amazing fencing materials and finish your garden with a real style statement!

1. Horizontal slats for light

Ogrodzenia realizacje, Nive Nive GardenFencing & walls Aluminium/Zinc Grey
Nive

Nive
Nive
Nive

2. Wooden picket fencing

Bramy i furtki PCV, Ogrodzenia PCV Ogrodzenia PCV Classic style garden
Ogrodzenia PCV

Ogrodzenia PCV
Ogrodzenia PCV
Ogrodzenia PCV

3. Gorgeous lattice panels

Kratki ogrodowe PCV, Ogrodzenia PCV Ogrodzenia PCV Classic style garden
Ogrodzenia PCV

Ogrodzenia PCV
Ogrodzenia PCV
Ogrodzenia PCV

4. Wrought iron off-the-peg

homify GardenFencing & walls
homify

homify
homify
homify

5. Custom, luxury forged fencing

homify GardenFencing & walls
homify

homify
homify
homify

6. Modern metalwork

homify GardenFencing & walls
homify

homify
homify
homify

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Complementary additions to match wider fencing

homify GardenFencing & walls
homify

homify
homify
homify

8. Metal and cast concrete

Realizacja ogrodzenia 20, Armet Armet GardenFencing & walls
Armet

Armet
Armet
Armet

9. Repurposed plastic

Nowoczesny wzór ogrodzenia Firmy SOLMET, SOLMET PUH Import-Eksport SOLMET PUH Import-Eksport
SOLMET PUH Import-Eksport

SOLMET PUH Import-Eksport
SOLMET PUH Import-Eksport
SOLMET PUH Import-Eksport

10. Small-scale iron

Realizacja ogrodzenia 16, Armet Armet GardenFencing & walls
Armet

Armet
Armet
Armet

11. Curves over spikes

Nowoczesny wzór ogrodzenia Firmy SOLMET, SOLMET PUH Import-Eksport SOLMET PUH Import-Eksport
SOLMET PUH Import-Eksport

SOLMET PUH Import-Eksport
SOLMET PUH Import-Eksport
SOLMET PUH Import-Eksport

12. Traditional tall wrought iron

Realizacja ogrodzenia 15, Armet Armet
Armet

Armet
Armet
Armet

13. Woven bamboo

Holzzäune, meingartenversand.de meingartenversand.de GardenFencing & walls
meingartenversand.de

meingartenversand.de
meingartenversand.de
meingartenversand.de

14. Glass and wood

Taras drewniany w Cigacicach k. Zielonej Góry, PHU Bortnowski PHU Bortnowski
PHU Bortnowski

PHU Bortnowski
PHU Bortnowski
PHU Bortnowski

15. Security-focused metal

Realizacja ogrodzenia 10, Armet Armet GardenFencing & walls
Armet

Armet
Armet
Armet

16. Metal lattice

Realizacja ogrodzenia 10, Armet Armet Balconies, verandas & terracesAccessories & decoration
Armet

Armet
Armet
Armet

17. Coated white iron

homify GardenFencing & walls
homify

homify
homify
homify

18. Half-height wooden slats

カンナキュートと仔猫のお庭, 株式会社エクスリーフ 株式会社エクスリーフ GardenPlants & flowers Bricks Wood effect
株式会社エクスリーフ

株式会社エクスリーフ
株式会社エクスリーフ
株式会社エクスリーフ

19. Rustic open wood

Ganz nach belieben selber gestalten!, Triumph-Zaunsysteme Triumph-Zaunsysteme Classic style garden
Triumph-Zaunsysteme

Triumph-Zaunsysteme
Triumph-Zaunsysteme
Triumph-Zaunsysteme

20. Delicate metal spikes

Die Vielfallt der Zäune, Triumph-Zaunsysteme Triumph-Zaunsysteme GardenFencing & walls
Triumph-Zaunsysteme

Triumph-Zaunsysteme
Triumph-Zaunsysteme
Triumph-Zaunsysteme

21. Romantic white metal

Die Vielfallt der Zäune, Triumph-Zaunsysteme Triumph-Zaunsysteme GardenFencing & walls
Triumph-Zaunsysteme

Triumph-Zaunsysteme
Triumph-Zaunsysteme
Triumph-Zaunsysteme

22. Custom welded metal

individuelle Zaunsysteme, Triumph-Zaunsysteme Triumph-Zaunsysteme GardenFencing & walls
Triumph-Zaunsysteme

Triumph-Zaunsysteme
Triumph-Zaunsysteme
Triumph-Zaunsysteme

23. Traditional solid wood

Holzzäune, meingartenversand.de meingartenversand.de GardenFencing & walls
meingartenversand.de

meingartenversand.de
meingartenversand.de
meingartenversand.de

24. Barely there wooden partition

ハートのレンガアプローチ, 株式会社エクスリーフ 株式会社エクスリーフ GardenFencing & walls Plastic White
株式会社エクスリーフ

株式会社エクスリーフ
株式会社エクスリーフ
株式会社エクスリーフ

25. Unpainted picket fencing

Holzzäune, meingartenversand.de meingartenversand.de GardenFencing & walls
meingartenversand.de

meingartenversand.de
meingartenversand.de
meingartenversand.de

26. Egyptian style metal

individuelle Zaunsysteme, Triumph-Zaunsysteme Triumph-Zaunsysteme GardenFencing & walls
Triumph-Zaunsysteme

Triumph-Zaunsysteme
Triumph-Zaunsysteme
Triumph-Zaunsysteme

For more amazing garden finishing touches, take a look at this Ideabook: 18 Snazzy Modern Water Features For Your Garden.

30-Something Parents and 5 Kids Live in 120 m² Home
Which of these styles would be perfect for your home?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks