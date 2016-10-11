Do you know the 10 latest and greatest lounge styles?

If you're a keen follower of interior design trends, you might already know about some of these fabulous styles. But, just in case you don't, we thought a handy guide to the most fashionable living rooms out there would be useful.
We're not saying any of these ideas are prescriptive but, if you're considering a room revamp, you might like to take inspiration from a few of these and create something truly unique and special.
What are we waiting for? Let's take a look!
As you might have gathered, a fusion living room will be a combination of two or more existing styles that already complement each other.
Here, we see rustic and natural styles coming together to create a beautiful lodge-style space that any interior designer would be proud to put their name to!
Scandinavian styling has been popular for a while now, thanks to the pared back, neutral rooms that it creates.
With a focus on harmonious spacing and relaxing hues, this simple style looks set to stick around and we're thankful because living rooms look so good when finished with natural wood and sleek furniture!
In a bid to get a little more personal with interior design, many people have been experimenting with unusual materials and textures, leading to fabulous textural feature walls becoming a staple in many living rooms.
Whether made from wood, stone or render, we're a fan of the textural wall movement.
In a bid to make more of smaller homes, open plan living rooms have become the go-to style.
This is because you can simply remove walls and set out your furniture in a way that makes the most sense, thereby amplifying the usability of the room.
This style is great for close-knit families!
A white living room is nothing new but it is a classic style that looks set to stick around forever thanks to the easy way they inject sophistication into any home.
It's a good idea to opt for a different colour for the sofa, but white walls and curtains look amazing!
We do have a bit of a reputation here in the UK for being weird and wacky so, when it comes to our interior design, it makes sense to embrace it!
Eccentric design choices can complement otherwise classic staples, such as parquet flooring, and we think it's a fun way not to take your home too seriously.
Egg chair, anyone?
Finding new and exciting ways to allow natural light to pour into your living room is a modern trend, which we think has some basis in traditional Feng Shui.
Natural light creates a bright, positive vibe in a room and that's directly linked to harmonious furniture layouts and dynamic energy flow.
Here's a great trend for all of your that love to travel!
Filling your living room with exotic treasures, jewel-bright tones and gorgeous textiles will bring all your wanderlust into your interior design.
A fantastic way to avoid being too 'safe' with your styling.
The hottest interior design trend right now is definitely geometric and the best thing is that it will work in any space, especially your living room.
Combining this style with some Scandinavian influence always works well, so a neutral wall with some heavily patterned textiles would be perfection!
For more living room inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: What You Need To Know Before Decorating Your Lounge.