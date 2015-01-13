DIY Shabby Chic

The shabby chic trend has been around for a while now, and shows no sign of fading away. This style is typified by worn looking furniture, pastel colours, feminine fabrics, floral prints and pristine white walls. The good news is, you don't have to spend a fortune to decorate your home: Shabby chic interiors are easy to recreate if you're willing to get a little bit crafty. These days, much-loved but slightly tired looking furniture is in abundance at flea markets and car boot sales. Often, all that's needed is a bit of TLC and some creative thinking. Home-made printed fabrics are a staple of the trend, and if you're up to making some floral curtains or patterned decorative pillows, there are plenty of patterns available online.

However, real DIY isn't always an option for a lot of us, due to our increasingly busy lives and never-ending appointments to juggle. There is an alternative, or a ‘cheat's way' to achieving this look, which is much more practical: you can buy vintage-style furnishings with the home-made look (a safer option for those of us who are less proficient with a needle and thread) from many U.K designers, directly from their website. It's worth investing in some key pieces of furniture, such as wardrobes and tables, that have the strength and quality of modern creations whilst fitting in nicely with the shabby chic theme. The designs we have chosen are great examples of quality furniture with a vintage look, and give you an idea of how to build up a shabby chic collection that will transform your home with minimum effort.