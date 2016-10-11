Your browser is out-of-date.

30 great ways to make your TV a star of your home

homify Modern living room
Most of us have a television in our living room but is there a way to make it a bit less of an eyesore and more in-keeping with the wider home design scheme? Actually, there is! By opting to add a bespoke television surround or mounting system, you can make sure that your beautiful styling isn't disrupted by a large electrical addition. 

We've found some amazing examples of television surrounds that have been put in place by visionary interior designers so, if you're considering one for your home, take a look at these first and decide if anything really stands out and which materials would be perfect for your home!

1. Wood and wallpaper

Casa em Jurerê Internacional - SC - Brasil, Samara Barbosa Arquitetura Samara Barbosa Arquitetura Classic style media room
Samara Barbosa Arquitetura

Samara Barbosa Arquitetura
Samara Barbosa Arquitetura
Samara Barbosa Arquitetura

2. Rustic horizontal planks

Bela Vista 01, Juliana Baumhardt Arquitetura Juliana Baumhardt Arquitetura Modern media room
Juliana Baumhardt Arquitetura

Juliana Baumhardt Arquitetura
Juliana Baumhardt Arquitetura
Juliana Baumhardt Arquitetura

3. Wood and plastic double plinth

homify Modern living room
homify

homify
homify
homify

4. Laminate wall coating

Perdizes I, Casa 2 Arquitetos Casa 2 Arquitetos Modern media room
Casa 2 Arquitetos

Casa 2 Arquitetos
Casa 2 Arquitetos
Casa 2 Arquitetos

5. Golden wood

Cobertura - Pinheiros, MANDRIL ARQUITETURA E INTERIORES MANDRIL ARQUITETURA E INTERIORES Modern living room
MANDRIL ARQUITETURA E INTERIORES

MANDRIL ARQUITETURA E INTERIORES
MANDRIL ARQUITETURA E INTERIORES
MANDRIL ARQUITETURA E INTERIORES

6. Amazing texture!

CASA COR GOIÁS 2015, Larissa Maffra Larissa Maffra Industrial style media room
Larissa Maffra

Larissa Maffra
Larissa Maffra
Larissa Maffra

7. Faceted wall finish

homify Modern living room
homify

homify
homify
homify

8. Inset into built-in storage

Casa Boa Vista , Triplex Arquitetura Triplex Arquitetura Country style media room
Triplex Arquitetura

Triplex Arquitetura
Triplex Arquitetura
Triplex Arquitetura

9. Inset into a room divide

Conforto em primeiro lugar, Jaqueline Frauches Arquitetura e Interiores Jaqueline Frauches Arquitetura e Interiores Modern living room
Jaqueline Frauches Arquitetura e Interiores

Jaqueline Frauches Arquitetura e Interiores
Jaqueline Frauches Arquitetura e Interiores
Jaqueline Frauches Arquitetura e Interiores

10. A minimal frame in a wider shelving system

Apartamento Leopoldo, Sacada Sacada Modern living room
Sacada

Sacada
Sacada
Sacada

11. Surrounded by colour

TV Wall Unit Style Within Modern media room Hidden TV,TV wall unit,wall storage,wall storage unit,wall shelf unit,niche lighting,shelf lighting,purple accents,purple cupboards,sliding cabinet door
Style Within

TV Wall Unit

Style Within
Style Within
Style Within

12. Freestanding and simple

Orixás, omnibus arquitetura omnibus arquitetura Modern living room Wood Multicolored
omnibus arquitetura

omnibus arquitetura
omnibus arquitetura
omnibus arquitetura

13. Part of a display cabinet

Apartamento cobertura no Rio Vermelho, 2nsarq 2nsarq Modern living room
2nsarq

2nsarq
2nsarq
2nsarq

14. Centred focal point

homify Tropical style living room
homify

homify
homify
homify

15. Organic and well lit

Apto. 64m², Andressa Saavedra Projetos e Detalhes Andressa Saavedra Projetos e Detalhes Classic style living room
Andressa Saavedra Projetos e Detalhes

Andressa Saavedra Projetos e Detalhes
Andressa Saavedra Projetos e Detalhes
Andressa Saavedra Projetos e Detalhes

16. White and sleek

Projeto de interiores de um apartamento moderno, Casa de Três Casa de Três Modern living room
Casa de Três

Casa de Três
Casa de Três
Casa de Três

17. Bespoke carpentry

CASA DE PRAIA - GUARAJUBA, Tânia Póvoa Arquitetura e Decoração Tânia Póvoa Arquitetura e Decoração Tropical style living room Wood Orange
Tânia Póvoa Arquitetura e Decoração

Tânia Póvoa Arquitetura e Decoração
Tânia Póvoa Arquitetura e Decoração
Tânia Póvoa Arquitetura e Decoração

18. Honey-toned wood

Moema, Prado Zogbi Tobar Prado Zogbi Tobar Modern living room
Prado Zogbi Tobar

Prado Zogbi Tobar
Prado Zogbi Tobar
Prado Zogbi Tobar

19. Wood and retro blocks

Apartamento na Consolação - Integração dos espaços - Cobogós, Biarari e Rodrigues Arquitetura e Interiores Biarari e Rodrigues Arquitetura e Interiores Living roomTV stands & cabinets Ceramic Orange
Biarari e Rodrigues Arquitetura e Interiores

Biarari e Rodrigues Arquitetura e Interiores
Biarari e Rodrigues Arquitetura e Interiores
Biarari e Rodrigues Arquitetura e Interiores

20. Home cinema style

​Santos | Decorados, SESSO & DALANEZI SESSO & DALANEZI Modern media room
SESSO &amp; DALANEZI

SESSO & DALANEZI
SESSO &amp; DALANEZI
SESSO & DALANEZI

21. Perfectly matched to the floor

Apartamento 601, Patrícia Azoni Arquitetura + Arte & Design Patrícia Azoni Arquitetura + Arte & Design Modern media room
Patrícia Azoni Arquitetura + Arte &amp; Design

Patrícia Azoni Arquitetura + Arte & Design
Patrícia Azoni Arquitetura + Arte &amp; Design
Patrícia Azoni Arquitetura + Arte & Design

22. Subtle and understated

homify Classic style media room
homify

homify
homify
homify

23. Simply built-into the wall

homify Modern media room
homify

homify
homify
homify

24. Pole-mounted for angle adjustment

Ap. adaptado - cadeirante, Marcelo Rosset Arquitetura Marcelo Rosset Arquitetura Modern media room
Marcelo Rosset Arquitetura

Marcelo Rosset Arquitetura
Marcelo Rosset Arquitetura
Marcelo Rosset Arquitetura

25. Offset angles for a dynamic display

Casa Contemporânea, Espaço Cypriana Pinheiro Espaço Cypriana Pinheiro Modern media room
Espaço Cypriana Pinheiro

Espaço Cypriana Pinheiro
Espaço Cypriana Pinheiro
Espaço Cypriana Pinheiro

26. 70s style wood

homify Modern media room
homify

homify
homify
homify

27. Textured stone and rustic wood

Casa de Campo - Quinta do Lago - Tarauata, Olaa Arquitetos Olaa Arquitetos Rustic style media room
Olaa Arquitetos

Olaa Arquitetos
Olaa Arquitetos
Olaa Arquitetos

28. Ultra-minimal

apartamento Peninsula - Barra da Tijuca, Isabela Lavenère Arquitetura Isabela Lavenère Arquitetura Modern media room
Isabela Lavenère Arquitetura

Isabela Lavenère Arquitetura
Isabela Lavenère Arquitetura
Isabela Lavenère Arquitetura

29. Eclectic and almost clashing with the room

Residencia de Surfista, Marcos Contrera Arquitetura & Interiores Marcos Contrera Arquitetura & Interiores Tropical style media room
Marcos Contrera Arquitetura &amp; Interiores

Marcos Contrera Arquitetura & Interiores
Marcos Contrera Arquitetura &amp; Interiores
Marcos Contrera Arquitetura & Interiores

30. Matched to the original roof

Sítio em Itaúna - MG, Beth Nejm Beth Nejm Rustic style media room
Beth Nejm

Beth Nejm
Beth Nejm
Beth Nejm

Wow! Some of these were amazing but, if you're after some more living room inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: Do You Know The 10 Latest And Greatest Lounge Styles?

