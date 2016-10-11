30 great ways to make your TV a star of your home

Most of us have a television in our living room but is there a way to make it a bit less of an eyesore and more in-keeping with the wider home design scheme? Actually, there is! By opting to add a bespoke television surround or mounting system, you can make sure that your beautiful styling isn't disrupted by a large electrical addition.
We've found some amazing examples of television surrounds that have been put in place by visionary interior designers so, if you're considering one for your home, take a look at these first and decide if anything really stands out and which materials would be perfect for your home!
Wow! Some of these were amazing but, if you're after some more living room inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: Do You Know The 10 Latest And Greatest Lounge Styles?