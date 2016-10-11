30 great ways to make your TV a star of your home

Most of us have a television in our living room but is there a way to make it a bit less of an eyesore and more in-keeping with the wider home design scheme? Actually, there is! By opting to add a bespoke television surround or mounting system, you can make sure that your beautiful styling isn't disrupted by a large electrical addition.

We've found some amazing examples of television surrounds that have been put in place by visionary interior designers so, if you're considering one for your home, take a look at these first and decide if anything really stands out and which materials would be perfect for your home!