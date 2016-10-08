Dirty Old Home Gets a New Look

If a house has been neglected and left to its own devices for a number of years, it seems only inevitable that it would eventually become unappealing to its owners. This is especially true with family homes that have seen the children grow up and leave the nest.
Perhaps it's only after the children have left that the adults of the household finally realise how much stress the home has endured. It's true that all homes gather knocks and bruises over time, but it's those that have accommodated a young family that really take a beating.
This was the case for this worn-out fifties house, which was in desperate need of an awakening.
Let's see what was achieved…
Prolific home renovation professionals at Raumtakt were chosen to awaken this fifties family home, which had been left to grow old and tired. The Switzerland-based outfit has made a habit of targeting suburban houses to rejuvenate, and have done so very successfully.
As is obvious in the picture we've presented, the exterior is looking a little worse for wear. Perhaps a fresh coat of paint and a couple of fix-ups would help the fortunes of this sad looking home…
After waiting so long for a bit of care and attention, the front façade is finally looking and feeling like its old self. The eagle-eyed would have noticed that the windows on the right-hand side have changed shape. Since the interiors were lacking in sunlight penetration, enlarging the front windows was an obvious home improvement to make.
The former colour scheme has been respectfully retained, however, we have noticed that the rich shade of red has been utilised more than it was before.
Good grief! The former kitchen looks as if it hadn't been altered since it was first fitted. Those cupboards look ancient and that oven looks as if it belongs in a museum.
Despite not looking so great in terms of looks, the room certainly wasn't lacking in access to natural light, that's for sure. Perhaps something that could be carried over to the new kitchen…
The new kitchen has found itself in another portion of the house, which was formerly a smaller lounge. This crafty kitchen has been designed to be as practical as possible with the cooking space allocated across the singular wall.
Notice how the black and handle-less cabinets make a stunning impact in this light and bright space. Another eye-catching aspect of the design is the cross point where the floorboards meet the retro-inspired tiles.
There's something about this type of flooring that feels so wrong. It really is a home decorating trend that should never come back again.
Hosted inside the partisan wall is an interesting looking fireplace, which we wouldn't mind seeing retained if possible. Otherwise, there's not much worth keeping here.
Our hopes for the retention of the old fireplace has been unfulfilled, although the replacement unit isn't too shabby. Mirroring what we saw in the kitchen, the combined fireplace and seating has made a big impact inside this modern living room.
Since the partisan wall has been removed, this living space expresses itself completely differently. Natural light and a white scheme forms as the perfect partnership inside the new proportions of the space and will look wonderful once the furniture has been moved in.
The upstairs landing/study had long been a dumping ground for any of the owner's unwanted or unused things.
Combined with a lack of storage and a disordered arrangement of furniture, this area of the house was avoided at all costs.
Clearing out the clutter was the easy part, but it took a while for the architects and their client to decide what to do with the space.
The decision was made to make the landing open and clear of any unnecessary things. Following the extensive work, the emphasis of this space lies in the interior architecture. Timber beams, metal work and new lighting work their magic in this refreshed space.
The main bathroom, found on the upper-level, wasn't a nice space for the owners to use in the mornings before work. The décor, like the kitchen, was reminiscent of the period it was built with dated tiles and shoddy cabinets making their mark in the space.
The bathroom, though petite, always had the potential for so much more than what it was offering its frustrated owners.
White wall tiles and ceramics contrast with the piercing black floor tiles, resulting in a striking impression in the new look bathroom. The design sticks to the basics, utilising a neutral colour palette to create a sense of space.
Storage is key in this washing room, with clever measures taken to ensure the space can hold all of the much needed items without looking overbearing.
Unsurprisingly, the master bedroom had very few positive attributes.
The clients had specified to their architects at Raumtakt that they wished for a clean and simple bedroom that they would feel happy to retreat to in the evening.
Once again, it seems the architects listened to their client's prayers and created another perfect room.
The white walls and neutral tone floor of the interior further enhance the new space, which is just perfect for the owners.
