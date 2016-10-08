Dirty Old Home Gets a New Look

If a house has been neglected and left to its own devices for a number of years, it seems only inevitable that it would eventually become unappealing to its owners. This is especially true with family homes that have seen the children grow up and leave the nest.

Perhaps it's only after the children have left that the adults of the household finally realise how much stress the home has endured. It's true that all homes gather knocks and bruises over time, but it's those that have accommodated a young family that really take a beating.

This was the case for this worn-out fifties house, which was in desperate need of an awakening.

Let's see what was achieved…