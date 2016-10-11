Your browser is out-of-date.

24 simple ideas for a lounge to envy

press profile homify
private apt in Milano, StudioCR34 StudioCR34 Minimalist living room
Wouldn't it be great if you could find a few handy hints for small but impactful décor touches, which would make a living room looks as though a top interior designer put it together? 

Well, consider it done as that's what this Ideabook is all about! You won't need to break the bank for all of these home furnishing ideas so, if you've been in the mood for a quick living room revamp, we think you'll be overwhelmed with inspiration.

The sooner you take a look, the sooner you can get started…

1. Wall decals are easy to apply and replace!

casa vintage, Laura Canonico Architetto Laura Canonico Architetto Modern living room
Laura Canonico Architetto

Laura Canonico Architetto
Laura Canonico Architetto
Laura Canonico Architetto

2. Niche shelving makes the most of dead wall space

Romantica Mansarda, Bartolucci Architetti Bartolucci Architetti
Bartolucci Architetti

Bartolucci Architetti
Bartolucci Architetti
Bartolucci Architetti

3. Natural light is a must, so open up those windows

private apt in Milano, StudioCR34 StudioCR34 Minimalist living room
StudioCR34

StudioCR34
StudioCR34
StudioCR34

4. Low-level room divides won't break the space too much

VILLA A GUARENE, architetto roberta castelli architetto roberta castelli Modern living room
architetto roberta castelli

architetto roberta castelli
architetto roberta castelli
architetto roberta castelli

5. Open plan living rooms can feel much larger

LTAB/LAB/OPENSPACE, LTAB/LAB STUDIO LTAB/LAB STUDIO Modern living room
LTAB/LAB STUDIO

LTAB/LAB STUDIO
LTAB/LAB STUDIO
LTAB/LAB STUDIO

6. Oversized furniture looks super luxurious

Casa E, Laboratorio di Progettazione Claudio Criscione Design Laboratorio di Progettazione Claudio Criscione Design Modern living room
Laboratorio di Progettazione Claudio Criscione Design

Laboratorio di Progettazione Claudio Criscione Design
Laboratorio di Progettazione Claudio Criscione Design
Laboratorio di Progettazione Claudio Criscione Design

7. Modular wall storage can be added to really easily

APPARTAMENTO A PALERMO - 2013, Giuseppe Rappa & Angelo M. Castiglione Giuseppe Rappa & Angelo M. Castiglione Modern living room
Giuseppe Rappa &amp; Angelo M. Castiglione

Giuseppe Rappa & Angelo M. Castiglione
Giuseppe Rappa &amp; Angelo M. Castiglione
Giuseppe Rappa & Angelo M. Castiglione

8. Removing internal doors will make the space more free-flowing

casa PT, davide petronici | architettura davide petronici | architettura Modern living room
davide petronici | architettura

davide petronici | architettura
davide petronici | architettura
davide petronici | architettura

9. A floating wall will be ideal as a television surround

CASA G+M, GRAZIANI & DICEMBRINO GRAZIANI & DICEMBRINO Minimalist living room
GRAZIANI &amp; DICEMBRINO

GRAZIANI & DICEMBRINO
GRAZIANI &amp; DICEMBRINO
GRAZIANI & DICEMBRINO

10. Long, lean furniture will keep the space feeling clear

Appartamento Residenziale - Brianza - 2013 - 01, Galleria del Vento Galleria del Vento Scandinavian style living room
Galleria del Vento

Galleria del Vento
Galleria del Vento
Galleria del Vento

11. Pale colours look classic and sophisticated

Appartamento Torino Centro storico, Loredana Vingelli Home Decor Loredana Vingelli Home Decor Classic style living room
Loredana Vingelli Home Decor

Loredana Vingelli Home Decor
Loredana Vingelli Home Decor
Loredana Vingelli Home Decor

12. Connecting to the kitchen makes for a really sociable spot

Casa Dp 2, gk architetti (Carlo Andrea Gorelli+Keiko Kondo) gk architetti (Carlo Andrea Gorelli+Keiko Kondo) Modern living room
gk architetti (Carlo Andrea Gorelli+Keiko Kondo)

gk architetti (Carlo Andrea Gorelli+Keiko Kondo)
gk architetti (Carlo Andrea Gorelli+Keiko Kondo)
gk architetti (Carlo Andrea Gorelli+Keiko Kondo)

13. A textured wall is fast becoming a living room must-have

Abbandonare l'impronta tradizionale senza rinunciare ad un ambiente caldo e confortevole, AMlab AMlab Industrial style living room
AMlab

AMlab
AMlab
AMlab

14. A luxury sofa is an investment that pays off!

La casa di E&C, Modularis Progettazione e Arredo Modularis Progettazione e Arredo Modern living room
Modularis Progettazione e Arredo

Modularis Progettazione e Arredo
Modularis Progettazione e Arredo
Modularis Progettazione e Arredo

15. Don't ignore your corners if you want to get the most from the room

APPARTAMENTO PER UNA GIOVANE COPPIA, ROBERTA DANISI architetto ROBERTA DANISI architetto Modern living room
ROBERTA DANISI architetto

ROBERTA DANISI architetto
ROBERTA DANISI architetto
ROBERTA DANISI architetto

16. Complement architectural features with your furniture styles

appartamento a rimini, bilune studio bilune studio Eclectic style living room
bilune studio

bilune studio
bilune studio
bilune studio

17. Stunning drapes will add gravitas

Gaiole in Chianti, Toscana, Arlene Gibbs Décor Arlene Gibbs Décor Rustic style living room
Arlene Gibbs Décor

Arlene Gibbs Décor
Arlene Gibbs Décor
Arlene Gibbs Décor

18. A statement accent colour will add so much character

Radiant White, ristrutturami ristrutturami Minimalist living room
ristrutturami

ristrutturami
ristrutturami
ristrutturami

19. Bespoke carpentry will last a lifetime and be gorgeous

Guest House, Pini&Sträuli Architects Pini&Sträuli Architects Modern living room
Pini&amp;Sträuli Architects

Pini&Sträuli Architects
Pini&amp;Sträuli Architects
Pini&Sträuli Architects

20. Emphasise the height of the room with high shelves

Living room BRENSO Architecture & Design Modern living room
BRENSO Architecture &amp; Design

Living room

BRENSO Architecture & Design
BRENSO Architecture &amp; Design
BRENSO Architecture & Design

21. Large rugs look ultra high-end

spazio, luogo comune luogo comune Minimalist living room
luogo comune

luogo comune
luogo comune
luogo comune

22. Make your structural elements more of a feature by adding shelves

E+P HOME, enrico massaro architetto enrico massaro architetto Modern living room
enrico massaro architetto

enrico massaro architetto
enrico massaro architetto
enrico massaro architetto

23. An eye-catching floor really finishes a room to perfection!

Relooking di una casa in un centro storico, Home Lifting Home Lifting
Home Lifting

Home Lifting
Home Lifting
Home Lifting

24. Always look to have plenty of plants in your living room. They create a sophisticated look all by themselves!

la casa serra, orlandini design sas orlandini design sas Eclectic style living room
orlandini design sas

orlandini design sas
orlandini design sas
orlandini design sas

For more living room inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: Do You Know The 10 Latest And Greatest Lounge Styles?

12 brill (and simple) ways to make your home swanky
Which of these ideas will you try in your living room?

