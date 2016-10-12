Your browser is out-of-date.

Monumental Rustic Home with Industrial Touches

Moderne monumentale boerderij, Arend Groenewegen Architect BNA Arend Groenewegen Architect BNA Country style houses
Once you've seen one barn conversion, you've seen them all, right? Wrong! While some aim to bring contemporary and traditional styles together, others align with one aspect and make the most of it, which is what we see today. 

Filled to the brim with natural wood, understated structural work and gleaming white walls, the inside of this beautiful heritage farmhouse is an interior designer's dream, so let's take a look and see if it's your ideal home too!

Undeniable presence

Moderne monumentale boerderij, Arend Groenewegen Architect BNA Arend Groenewegen Architect BNA Country style houses
Imagine walking past this building and not staring. You can't, can you? Whether rustic buildings are your thing or not, there's something commanding and powerful about this farmhouse that demands your attention and makes you take a second look. 

From the traditional thatched roof to the new windows, it really does have presence.

The perfect combination

Moderne monumentale boerderij, Arend Groenewegen Architect BNA Arend Groenewegen Architect BNA Country style living room
Original walls and timber frames make the inside of this building absolutely spectacular, which is probably why a simple plain white scheme has been selected for the walls. Seriously, what else would you need? 

We're absolutely in love with the respect that's been shown to these existing features!

From up high

Moderne monumentale boerderij, Arend Groenewegen Architect BNA Arend Groenewegen Architect BNA Country style kitchen
Looking down into the open plan kitchen and dining space, you get a real feel for how sensitively new elements have been added, such as the staircase. 

Slim, subtle and in a neutral black, it doesn't try to make a spectacle of itself or detract attention away from some of the other key features. 

Did you also notice how calm this space feels?

Complementray spaces

Moderne monumentale boerderij, Arend Groenewegen Architect BNA Arend Groenewegen Architect BNA Country style corridor, hallway& stairs
Looking across the top hallway, it's little details that strike us, such as the baby stair-gate matching the slimline look and black finish of the handrail. 

By sticking to a very rigid palette, the overall look remains cohesive, with nothing jarring the senses and looking out of place.

A closer look

Moderne monumentale boerderij, Arend Groenewegen Architect BNA Arend Groenewegen Architect BNA Country style corridor, hallway& stairs
One of the newest elements in the building, it's worth taking a closer look at this staircase, don't you think? 

Where some people may have opted for something a little more lavish or attention-seeking, this simple black metal frame with natural wood steps looks at home. Plus, by choosing an open rail design, you can still see those gorgeous original beams through it. 

Talk about making modernity simply fade into the background!

For more barn renovation inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: A Sensational Oxfordshire Barn Conversion.

Would a beautiful barn like this be your dream home?

