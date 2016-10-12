Monumental Rustic Home with Industrial Touches

Once you've seen one barn conversion, you've seen them all, right? Wrong! While some aim to bring contemporary and traditional styles together, others align with one aspect and make the most of it, which is what we see today.

Filled to the brim with natural wood, understated structural work and gleaming white walls, the inside of this beautiful heritage farmhouse is an interior designer's dream, so let's take a look and see if it's your ideal home too!