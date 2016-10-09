Family Home with a Certain Something

Explore this house where the focus is on comfort and family. The architects and home builders responsible for the project prove they remain as innovative and crafty as ever.
In many ways this home redefines the relationship between a house and its inhabitants. Designed as an open plan concept, there's much to love about the way the rooms are linked together and share a familiar theme.
Scroll down to see this innovative project in detail…
The state-of-the-art structure is covered in a beautiful white render, resulting in a truly unforgettable family domain from the exterior.
Perhaps the home's best feature is the sprawling plot it finds itself sitting upon. Both the front and rear gardens are of generous proportions, affording the lucky owners a certain freedom few homeowners possess.
Plenty of thought has gone into the garden landscaping with the uncomplicated garden filled with lush plantings.
One of the key aspects to the exterior architecture was the incorporation of an integrated outdoor lighting system. After taking in what we see in the featured photograph, we are impressed by the diversity of lighting types featured here.
With lighting this good, the owners are always finding themselves on the terrace in the evenings, enjoying a glass of wine.
There's no doubt that this paved terrace would be the envy of the neighbours! Not only does it look gorgeous, but it also provides the perfect space to enjoy the warm and sunny weather that's on offer.
See how creeper plants have been planted along the boundary of the paving to soften the massing of the new build. Thoughtfully, there are also irrigation lines that run extensively through the garden beds, ensuring the owners have it easy when maintaining their garden.
This sophisticated modern bathroom is found up on the second level of the residence, within close proximity to the bedrooms.
This is a room that's filled with very best in bathroom features. For starters, check out the size of the shower nozzle, which has been designed to emulate that of standing underneath a waterfall.
Also take note of the floating timber bench that hosts the over-sized sink unit.
We move downstairs and find ourselves in the living room. The colour palette here is a special blend of neutral tones, which are complemented by hits of colour.
The selection of artwork and furniture feels inspired and we can't help but be impressed by the owner's taste. Textural differences, expressed through various materials, provide the room with depth and visual stimulation.
Close to the lounge is an equally impressive kitchen! This cooking space is a study of white and grey, which provides a contrast to the warmer tones of the timber flooring.
A sense of openness is made all the better thanks to the special lighting arrangement, which continues the comprehensive efforts achieved outside.
We are especially big fans of the stone work surfaces that pair wonderfully with the bulky white cabinetry.
Accommodated within close proximity to the master suite is a smaller bedroom designed for a child or young adult.
A purple feature wall with matching floral-themed bed covers bring a youthful vibe to this peaceful sanctuary.
