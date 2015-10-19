The Striking Little Blue Extension

This striking blue structure is located in Gallowhill, Scotland and provides a beautiful addition to what was once a classic, Victorian sandstone home. Jutting out the side of the property to delight passersby with its playful colour, the extension truly packs a home design punch, incorporating a kitchen and living space, home office and bathroom within its humble 45m².

The structure was designed by Claire McLuckie, an architect based in Lenzie, and no detail has been forgotten. The bold, blue façade of the building contrasts beautifully with the historical feel of its neighbour and an array of carefully placed windows provide optimal illumination for the interior. Behind the blue walls a stylish, modern kitchen lays in wait to accommodate feats of culinary creativity and expansive, glass sliding doors stand ready to transform the space, embracing the back garden beyond. Simple, comfortable furnishing create a sense of homely appeal with the blue tones of the exterior echoed within to create a sense of thematic continuity.

Let's take a tour and delight in this novel approach to a home extension!

Photo credit: Sha McAuley Photography.