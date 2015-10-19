The Striking Little Blue Extension

This striking blue structure is located in Gallowhill, Scotland and provides a beautiful addition to what was once a classic, Victorian sandstone home. Jutting out the side of the property to delight passersby with its playful colour, the extension truly packs a home design punch, incorporating a kitchen and living space, home office and bathroom within its humble 45m².
The structure was designed by Claire McLuckie, an architect based in Lenzie, and no detail has been forgotten. The bold, blue façade of the building contrasts beautifully with the historical feel of its neighbour and an array of carefully placed windows provide optimal illumination for the interior. Behind the blue walls a stylish, modern kitchen lays in wait to accommodate feats of culinary creativity and expansive, glass sliding doors stand ready to transform the space, embracing the back garden beyond. Simple, comfortable furnishing create a sense of homely appeal with the blue tones of the exterior echoed within to create a sense of thematic continuity.
Let's take a tour and delight in this novel approach to a home extension!
Photo credit: Sha McAuley Photography.
The extension stretches out in a sleek, cool blue from the traditional sandstone façade of the home, providing an interesting yet unobtrusive addition. The roofing has been kept simple and streamlined with the dark tiles and alabaster, concrete foundation both providing continuity of design with the neighbouring structure.
The striking slats of the extension create a strong contrast of colour and texture, with a generous array of windows providing added appeal, opening the space to a steady influx of natural light.
When viewed from this vantage the extension opens up to display an interesting and unique kitchen and living area. The vibrant blue of the couch brightens the space and provides a reminder of the striking tone of the exterior walls, while the bar stools at the kitchen bench provide for relaxed entertaining and casual dining.
Skylights in the roof aid internal illumination, allowing an influx of natural light to circulate and calm what might present as a busy atmosphere. Even the fridge benefits from the designer's touch, with a black and white cityscape mural dressing up its smooth, stainless steel finish.
The kitchen area is sleek and modern and incorporates hints of luxury. A wine rack and fridge balance the kitchen bench, ready to accommodate indulgence and entertainment. Stainless steel and glass finishes and fittings lend an air of sophistication to the room, with the use of wood on the benchtop and floors warming the space with a traditional touch.
Best of all is the light permeating the room and bouncing off the white walls and pale flooring. The sunbeams highlight the blue tones of the couch and feature wall and provide and airy, tranquil setting for this hound to laze away the day.
This perspective lends insight into the ease with which the extension design transitions from modern to rustic, with the sleek sheen of the kitchen bench gliding gently over to the sandstone of the original home. Polished wooden floors and door frames also serve to marry the design concepts within the space, as does the classic design of the wooden credenza.
Through the two expansive doorways we can see the inviting beginnings of a dining room, perfect for hosting larger groups or more formal occasions.
The bathroom of the extension is simple and elegant with the intricate, blue tiles in-keeping with the overall colour scheme.
The expansive, glass shower unit projects an air of modern luxury, which is amplified through the inclusion of a contemporary shower fitting, providing an almost space age element within the enclosure. This is balanced by the understated finishes of the dark tiles and white sink and toilet, all warmed by the simple, wooden frame of an elegant mirror.
