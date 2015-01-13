Kitchen worktops

The worktops in your kitchen contribute greatly to the overall impression. Deciding on a colour, style, and material can take a while, and naturally you want to get it right the first time. You want something striking but practical: nobody enjoys spending the whole weekend cleaning the kitchen. It's the heart of the home and you spend a lot of time here cooking and socialising, so if you plan carefully and do your research, you will reap the rewards for a long time to come. Check out this selection of worktops to help you decide what's right for you.
DHV Architects have achieved a contemporary look with a clean finish. The contrasting monochrome cupboards and work surfaces are bold and modern. The splash of colour above the sink breaks up the black and white scheme, and the carefully chosen kitchen accessories add a personal touch. These days it's common to see spotlights in the kitchen, and here is no exception. However, the suspended strobe light creates dimension, and the two fixtures make a great match. Ultimately, it's the black reflective surface of the island that really makes this kitchen: picture the worktop in any other colour or style, and black still seems the best choice. It goes to show that every detail and decision counts when designing your kitchen.
This luxurious kitchen could have come right out of a James Bond film. It's the ultimate party room and would be perfectly at home in a trendy bachelor pad. The kitchen is darker and has a very different vibe to the kitchen above, indicating how the kitchen will be used: it looks very much like a post-work and weekend entertainment area, with space for plenty of guests, all ready for an evening of cuisine and cocktails. Fun, sophisticated and modern; this kitchen has a solid design that works very well around the worktops, the focal point of this daring and imposing room.
If you're a fan of minimalism in the extreme, then you'll love this kitchen from Oxford based designers Cucucine. The layered work tops pay homage to post-modern design, keeping it simple and bright. The lighting under the units gives off an ethereal glow that's reflected off the the floor tiles and burnished doors. The whole room seems to be enveloped in a glossy sheen; it's the definition of ‘squeaky clean' but, lovely though it is, might not be the most child-friendly kitchen!
Thinking about something a bit different for your kitchen? This design incorporates elements of modern and retro to create a unique kitchen. The glossy wooden-effect units recall the kitchens of the 1970s, whereas the black granite surfaces are a staple of the contemporary hearth of the home. You might not have considered it before, but pink strobe lighting could be the way forward if you're looking for some alternative lighting options.
White kitchen work tops often put people off because they think they will be difficult to clean, but this is absolutely not the case. The protective coat that gives these tops their shine will prevents any problems when it comes to tidying up after preparing a big family dinner or a bake-off inspired afternoon at the weekend. These surfaces are easy to wipe down and also somehow manage to look classic and contemporary at the same time. If you incorporate some muted greys and pastel colours, the kitchen instantly becomes a warmer, welcoming place. Little extras such as coloured pepper pots and patterned tea towels provide a homely touch to the magazine-chic design.
These granite worktops with marble effect are complemented by the cool grey tiles and duck egg blue chairs. The worktops give the kitchen an individual look, even though the rest of the décor is fairly traditional. This style of kitchen surface is a really good idea if you have a big kitchen, which has the potential to look sparse, but aren't a fan of colourful fittings and fixtures.
