Kitchen worktops

These granite worktops with marble effect are complemented by the cool grey tiles and duck egg blue chairs. The worktops give the kitchen an individual look, even though the rest of the décor is fairly traditional. This style of kitchen surface is a really good idea if you have a big kitchen, which has the potential to look sparse, but aren't a fan of colourful fittings and fixtures.

