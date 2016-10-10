Empty Nesters Build Their Dream

When a middle-aged couple became empty nesters a few years ago, they found themselves using just a fraction of the house where they had raised their children. After spending ages trying to adjust to their empty nest, deep down they knew a change was needed.
Saying goodbye to the old house was easier than they thought it would be. Sure, the couple felt an attachment to the place, but they knew it wasn't the right fit any more and it was the right time to move on. Building a home from scratch offered this couple a brilliant chance to improve their lives and secure their future.
Let's see what they created…
The original idea for the project was for the new house to be made entirely from timber and have a traditional outlook. It was during the planning stage that the design was reimagined towards a more modern style.
Having had previous experience in the building industry, the owners and their architects put forward the idea of constructing the structure out of prefabricated concrete. This modern material would offer significant advantages over the original all-timber concept, while also allowing for a certain flexibility for the building layout.
Instead, timber has been utilised on the exterior for more decorative purposes, with a blue-brown larch accentuating the window tapes at the gable ends.
This beautiful home is situated on an equally beautiful plot. Mature oak trees and a never ending lawn create a special oasis in this suburban environment.
Living spaces inside are linked directly to the lush garden via a terrace, which extends around the edges of the main building. The building envelope extends outwards over the terrace to provide those outside with shade and protection from the elements.
Double-glazed, bi-fold doors bring the outside in during the warmer months, while conserving precious heat at winter time. Skylights are placed in strategic locations along the roof to allow ample light inside.
The lounge provides us with a brilliant first impression of the interior scheme. This living area, which is shared with a dining space, leaves nothing to be left desired with its 70 m² dimensions. We feel so captivated by this room's special arrangement, which is bursting with life and personality.
Like most of us, the owners of this home have collected a number of keepsakes over the years but they felt like they were unable to truly showcase them in their old place. The interior designers curated this lounge to be an outlet where the owner's precious keepsakes could be appreciated and placed in the spotlight.
The design of this home goes well beyond aesthetics or sustainable features. As a way of future-proofing their new home, special consideration was made with regards to accessibility in case one or both of the couple suffer from poor health or mobility issues later in life.
As a result, communal living spaces are located on the ground level, limiting the dependency or need to use the stairs regularly. Doorways and corridors have also been designed to be as wide as possible so that wheelchairs can pass through easily.
The 128 m² attic, which is currently used as a guest apartment, is predicted to be made available to care staff if required in the future.
The topic of this Ideabook is a common one here in the UK. Data is showing a considerable sell-off of big homes by empty nesters as they seek more appropriate dwellings. Many are in a hurry to post
For Sale signs on their property in search of something better.
As a result, this downsizing trend has created a unique opportunity for home professionals who are aiming to capture this niche market. The quality and diversity of new houses, flats and units being created is certainly helping empty nesters find their suitable home.
Lastly, we are given access to this couple's spectacular kitchen. The interior designers have chosen a timeless neutral colour scheme for this cooking space. Pale greys and soft whites help provide a versatile backdrop for the owners to accessorise and express their taste easily.
A large kitchen island sits centrally and is designed with multifunctional aspects. Housed in the island bench is a sink, plenty of food prep space and also a drinks cooler. Despite featuring fully automated appliances and smart gadgets, there are certain traditional elements to the space that caught our attention.
