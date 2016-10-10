Empty Nesters Build Their Dream

When a middle-aged couple became empty nesters a few years ago, they found themselves using just a fraction of the house where they had raised their children. After spending ages trying to adjust to their empty nest, deep down they knew a change was needed.

Saying goodbye to the old house was easier than they thought it would be. Sure, the couple felt an attachment to the place, but they knew it wasn't the right fit any more and it was the right time to move on. Building a home from scratch offered this couple a brilliant chance to improve their lives and secure their future.

Let's see what they created…