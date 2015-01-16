Refurbishing your business premises

If you're wondering how to go about remodelling your business premises for your target market, or you want to simply update the interiors in your restaurant, bar, or hotel, then borrow some ideas from these professionals and the impressive spaces they've designed and created. You might not have quite so much space (and probably don't have a view of the Tokyo skyline like we can see in the last photo), but these examples will definitely get some ideas brewing for how you could best breathe new life into your business premises.
The idea that produced Pure Bar & Kitchen was to combine quality crafted beer with exquisite but uncomplicated pub food: it sounds good to us already!
The brief was given to Spencer Swinden to find a venue in the centre of Birmingham that complimented the ethos and goals of the company (they managed to find a stunning Grade II listed Georgian building on Waterloo Street). The design team was commissioned to create an interior that was welcoming to women; not common enough in the world of ale. It was also to appeal to many demographics, including hipsters, foodies, and well-off professionals based in the city centre, just to name a few.
In terms of practical design, the goal was to design a space that was modern and stylish, without being too self-conscious.The concrete floors and large basement area were exactly what the designers were looking for to give the place an industrial feel, but these features have been balanced out by high quality modern furnishings and finishing touches, such as upholstered cushions hanging on the fixed seating and warm lighting.
This refurbished pub in Moseley was desperately in need of an update that appealed to the bohemian but affluent crowd living in the area. Along came Spencer Swinden again to give the place a complete overhaul. New life was given to the Victorian features, and the 80's sandstone interior was done away with. The designers have created a modern pub with a vintage flair that appeals to those looking for somewhere a bit more upmarket than the local gastro pub.
A key feature in the redesign was the roof. The false ceiling was removed and interior walls and columns were taken out to create an open space with an ornate high roof, which became a focal point (for good reason!). The overall style is edgy but accessible and appeals to every generation.
Nelson Design carried out a ‘refreshment' of the two Michelin-star restaurant in Notting Hill. Subtle changes were made to the interiors to rejuvenate the establishment without changing the integral design premise. The rich mahogany floors and dark curtains show that The Ledbury means business. Monochrome is a popular choice when a serious and contemporary, but also welcoming, look is desired. Crisp white tablecloths and seat covers are all that is needed to reinforce the professional image. An extravagant chandelier steals the show with industrial-meets-classical design.
This concave mirror tapestry is constructed from thousands of tree branch fragments from 1cm up to 7cm in diameter, with mirrors dispersed across both sides of the artwork. These mirrors allow light to be scattered across the room and out the passers-by looking into the Clerkenwell Collection display window, where this illustrious tapestry hangs.
Lee Borthwick's studio have incorporated a Northern feel derived from Lee's experience of living in Finland, as well as a Scottish element that recognises her Scottish roots. Always striving to use natural materials, the studio's works for both commercial and private spaces aim to preserve and ‘enhance the existing beauty in natural forms'.
If you're going to do things on a smaller scale, look for similar furnishings that incorporate this kind of mirror design: wall mirrors, tasteful mirrored centrepieces for tables and modern lightshades that reflect light are all options that could help you achieve a similar effect.
This centre does exactly what it says on the tin by utilising existing and emerging green technologies and construction techniques. This build has won an impressive number of prestigious awards, including the SCALA Civic Building of the Year Award and the Green Gown Award. Under-floor heating, a rainwater harvesting system, roof mounted solar thermal hot water panels, wind turbines and recycled aluminium roofing are just a few features of this project that explain why it has been so well-received and continues to be greatly revered.
The project itself unsurprisingly cost over £1 million, but there are many ways you can make your businesses more eco-friendly with just a few changes, such as energy saving lightbulbs, biodegradable cleaning products, and upycled furniture (made from scrap materials). Take a look at this sustainable designer supermarket for more ideas.
Paramount took on the challenge of transforming the Airbus office into a well-lit, open plan customer experience centre. Transparent seating, a beechwood floor and white walls give the office a clean, modern look. Everything from the floor to ceiling is gleaming. The centre features a lot of new technologies including LED plinths for display units, and a giant iPad for presentations.
London based designers NSDA have created the perfect vision of tranquillity and relaxation for this Spa in the bustling centre of Tokyo. Drawing on traditional Japanese designs such as cherry blossoms and tatami mats, this room incorporates the natural landscape of Japan, which remains an important part of the culture. There's still time to book your flights to the 2015 Cherry Blossom Festival if you want to see this first hand. However, the modern elements in this design haven't been forgotten, and the stunning view of skyscrapers and built up districts reminds us we're still very much in the centre of one of the world's most exciting cities.
