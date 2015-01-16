Refurbishing your business premises

The idea that produced Pure Bar & Kitchen was to combine quality crafted beer with exquisite but uncomplicated pub food: it sounds good to us already!

The brief was given to Spencer Swinden to find a venue in the centre of Birmingham that complimented the ethos and goals of the company (they managed to find a stunning Grade II listed Georgian building on Waterloo Street). The design team was commissioned to create an interior that was welcoming to women; not common enough in the world of ale. It was also to appeal to many demographics, including hipsters, foodies, and well-off professionals based in the city centre, just to name a few.

In terms of practical design, the goal was to design a space that was modern and stylish, without being too self-conscious.The concrete floors and large basement area were exactly what the designers were looking for to give the place an industrial feel, but these features have been balanced out by high quality modern furnishings and finishing touches, such as upholstered cushions hanging on the fixed seating and warm lighting.