Top 5 Projects of the Week: Things that Shouldn't be in Your Home to Making Your Home Feel Fancier

It's that time again. What time, you might well be asking? Well, Sunday mornings here on homify mean one thing: our Top 5! Our one-stop-shop for all the best ideas, most inspiring solutions and creative designs we've featured in our magazine over the last seven days.
Saying we've seen some inspiring ingenuity would be an understatement and it would be a crying shame if any of them had slipped past you. So, let's revisit the cream of the crop now, shall we?
Starting with a bang, is our hugely read article about things that don’t belong in a home (if you're over 30); eating its dust in second place were our nifty tips to save big money in your household and then more money-saving ideas, this time from the angle of using Feng Shui in your home. We also had some clever space-optimising ideas (
eureka moments for small homes) and finally, we'll serve up some low-cost ways to make your home feel fancier.
Phew, we're exhausted and we haven't even left our chair! Which is exactly where you should be whilst you sit back and enjoy…
Isn’t being an adult fun? No bedtime, eating ice cream whenever you want, and no more having to ask parents’ permission if you want a friend to sleep over. Having said that, growing up also comes with its own set of not-so nice responsibilities – like paying rent and, well, paying for everything yourself!
But cheer up, it’s not all doom and gloom, because part of the fun of living the grown-up lifestyle is being in charge of your home’s look and style. And don’t think about labelling that as “difficult”, for here on homify we have a vast range of tips and tricks to ensure your interiors (and outdoor spaces) remain stylish, neat, and clean.
We’ll be crossing off things that absolutely do not belong in your home if you want to call yourself a responsible and style-conscious adult (or are 30 years old, whichever comes first).
If you look after the pennies, the pounds will take care of themselves. At least that's how the saying goes, so we found a host of brilliant ways you can reign in your household spending.
From making your own decorations that will give you the interior designer look for less, through to keeping an eye on your utilities, we've honed in on some genius ways to make every room in your home work that little bit harder and leaner.
Read on and let's save some money!
Before you get started with this article, we have to tell you that we can't guarantee that following these tips will result in you getting richer but you will definitely have a stylish and beautiful home. Perhaps that's why so many interior designers still use Feng Shui as a guiding principle.
In all honesty, if adding some pretty gold accents to our living room could improve our chances of winning the lottery, we're in! With nothing to lose, why not take a look at these ideas and see which you might be willing to try yourself?
Don’t be too concerned if your dwelling is a bit on the limited side in terms of space – you’re in good company, as that is what most of us call ‘home’. But just because you live in a small space doesn’t mean you have to be content with a cramped lifestyle. Especially not when homify is right here with a bunch of tips to help you conjure up some extra space and legroom.
And no, we are not talking about tearing down a wall – that sort of home improvement costs a lot of money. No, our tips are much more practical and do-it-yourself, as we show you how to get creative with your choice in furniture and décor.
Who knows? You might just discover that you need much less space than you think you do!
Imagine how fun it would be to have people visit your home and go away thinking how fancy it was. Now imagine that happening and you having achieved that fancy look for very little money. It's a win-win!
We love the idea of having a home that looks really opulent and luxurious, but finding the money to actually achieve that look can be difficult. Not any more though, as we've found some fabulously thrifty and sneaky home furnishing tips, all of which have the interior designer seal of approval.
So, if you want to get the expensive look for less, in every room of your house (from the kitchen to the living room) enjoy these brilliant suggestions!