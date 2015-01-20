Like many areas of London, Bayswater has had its up and downs. Its proximity to Hyde Park and Central London did not ensure it received the post-war growth similar to that of surrounding postcodes. The regeneration of the area has been underway for decades and it's not far off receiving the status of its West London counterparts. With this in mind, it may still come as a surprise to you that Bayswater still has rundown and decrepit flats tucked into its 19th century buildings, just begging for an overhaul.

One such property is this basement flat, which is part of a Grade II listed building, much like many West London buildings. Acquired by The Lady Builder; a team of property and construction experts and interior designers, this flat has gone through an almost unbelievable transformation. Purchased for £320,000 and sold for £675,000 only six months later, let's see just how The Lady Builder were able to turn a squat-looking basement into a home fit for London's elite!