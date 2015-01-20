Like many areas of London, Bayswater has had its up and downs. Its proximity to Hyde Park and Central London did not ensure it received the post-war growth similar to that of surrounding postcodes. The regeneration of the area has been underway for decades and it's not far off receiving the status of its West London counterparts. With this in mind, it may still come as a surprise to you that Bayswater still has rundown and decrepit flats tucked into its 19th century buildings, just begging for an overhaul.
One such property is this basement flat, which is part of a Grade II listed building, much like many West London buildings. Acquired by The Lady Builder; a team of property and construction experts and interior designers, this flat has gone through an almost unbelievable transformation. Purchased for £320,000 and sold for £675,000 only six months later, let's see just how The Lady Builder were able to turn a squat-looking basement into a home fit for London's elite!
As you can see, the flat was completely dilapidated and would be deemed unlivable by most, although there were apparently people living here at the time of purchase.
The floor was exposed concrete, there was no heating, there were broken windows, sockets were hanging out, with cracked and crumbling walls and rubbish lay strewn throughout the property.
In just six months the amazing achievement is clearly evident, with the space completely unrecognisable from before. The now bright and contemporary home features engineered oak floors complete with underfloor heating and an in-built speaker system in the ceilings of each room.
A neutral colour tone was chosen in order for the flat to appeal to a wider range of potential buyers and was sold completely furnished, as you see here.
Located beside the open plan living and dining area is the kitchen, which was also in a sorry state.
It's narrow shape, along with strict building regulations regarding the renovation of listed buildings, meant the layout of the new kitchen would remain the same.
As you can see, no element of the new kitchen's design has been neglected.
LED kitchen lighting now illuminates the bright and clean space, complete with granite worktops, a boiling hot water tap and built-in Miele appliances.
The bathroom looked to be in as bad shape as physically possible, with tiles falling off the walls and needing a complete overhaul to become usable again.
Again, no stone has been left unturned, with The Lady Builder going all out to create a completely luxurious bathroom that was sure to impress any potential buyer.
It now comes complete with a rainforest shower—the ultimate in bathroom opulence—and an Aquavision television, which is perfect for winding down, away from the busy streets of London.
To the rear of the flat is the bedroom, which was dark, damp and had blown sockets in the walls. It would take a lot of hard work and determination to turn this room around in such a short time frame.
Now we can see the fruits of their labour, with a room fit for royalty. The bedroom now includes a walk-in wardrobe and ample storage space, which is an essential design element for any inner city home.
Hopefully this amazing turn around has inspired you to begin your own renovation project, and has shown that with a lot of hard work and fortitude you too can accomplish your goals!
