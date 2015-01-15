The Ultimate Dressing Room Guide: How to Create the Perfect Dressing Room in 6 Points

A dressing room is often on the wish list for when we finally have our dream home. We pine after walk in wardrobes, full length vintage mirrors and elegant vanity tables straight out of Breakfast at Tiffany's, whilst still having enough space to try on our outfits in comfort before flinging them on to the chair and searching for something better, 5 minutes before the party is due to start. Dressing rooms are seen as a luxury, not an essential, and we often sacrifice our potential dressing room space for something more ‘practical': it becomes the music room, the office, or the the mini-gym that could probably see more use. The bedroom is usually where we keep our wardrobes crammed with clothes, shoes and various other things that we couldn't find a suitable home for. Taking all this into consideration, we've compiled some designs, both elegant and functional, that suit a variety of spaces:
This look wouldn't look out of place in a trendy New York apartment. The shabby chic units in white look great with the exposed brick and reclaimed metal features. The ladder leading up to the top is ideal for reaching your occasion wear, such as bags and accessories, and the steel rails below allow you to display your favourite everyday outfits. Inspirit also manufacture other furniture, including bed frames, out of the same upcycled materials. If you're devoting some bedroom space to your dressing area, considering matching the furniture (or at least keeping to a single theme).
For the lucky ones amongst us with a full room devoted to all things fashion, take a look at this bespoke wardrobe and chest of draws combination. Divided sections in the units make it ideal if you're sharing. The design is also fairly neutral, with both subtle masculine and feminine detailing. The glass surface with the vintage style light directly above it is a good way to bring some shine into a room with dark furniture and floor panels.
Why hide away all of your finest jewels? A miniature set of rustic drawers in a neutral colour, such as grey or white, are a great way to organise and display your jewellery and accessories. Say goodbye to untangling necklaces and searching for far too long for those all elusive studs. Consider a small stand for rings and earrings, and hooks for scarves. Make the prints and patterns part of the room design to introduce some colour.
A good old fashioned free-standing wardrobe shouldn't be underrated. This piece is custom made, and wardrobes in the same or a similar style can be made to measure depending on your requirements. This style has been around for a long time, and has earned the label ‘timeless' as it's yet to be affected by changing interior fashions. Simplistic and functional with a shelved area for extra space, this classic wardrobe is a safe and stylish option.
Hanging a statement piece like a nice summer dress or patterned shirt on the side is a great way to jazz up the room and put a bit of your personality across. Think about hangers too: it's all in the details. Mix pretty floral hangers with rustic metal hangers for a bohemian vibe.
For a classic and elegant look, choose white furniture: trinkets and ornaments, a long with jewellery and accessories, will add individuality and sparkle. In a dressing room or dressing area, avoid bright colours and patterns that could clash with your attire and make the room look messy and confused before you've even been in there.
Vanity tables come in all shapes and sizes, and even if you don't have a big room, you're sure to find something that suits you. If you commonly kick off your day with a hair and make-up ritual, pay attention to this area and make it a pleasant place to sit and get your look (and your thoughts) into order for the day ahead.
These sliding doors with opaque panels could lead on to a practical wardrobe or a whole fashion Narnia with rails and rails of fabrics. Whatever you have space for in your room, the splash of red will add a contemporary touch. Perfect for those of you who would rather keep everything neatly packed out of the way (or if you want to hide the mess you never get round to organising).
