The Ultimate Dressing Room Guide: How to Create the Perfect Dressing Room in 6 Points

A good old fashioned free-standing wardrobe shouldn't be underrated. This piece is custom made, and wardrobes in the same or a similar style can be made to measure depending on your requirements. This style has been around for a long time, and has earned the label ‘timeless' as it's yet to be affected by changing interior fashions. Simplistic and functional with a shelved area for extra space, this classic wardrobe is a safe and stylish option.

Hanging a statement piece like a nice summer dress or patterned shirt on the side is a great way to jazz up the room and put a bit of your personality across. Think about hangers too: it's all in the details. Mix pretty floral hangers with rustic metal hangers for a bohemian vibe.