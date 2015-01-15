Mirror, mirror, on the wall… A familiar phrase for all of us, having grown up with the story of Snow White and the evil Queen obsessed with being young and beautiful. From the Brothers Grimm, to Walt Disney, and newer versions such as Snow White and the Huntsman, the mirror plays a symbolic and central motif. In fact, mirrors have played an important role in human culture and traditions for centuries. Breaking a mirror is still considered by the superstitious amongst us to bring seven years bad luck. In Pagan tradition, mirrors were thought to be portals to spiritual realms, and were used in rituals to see the future and tell fortunes.

We can't promise you that you'll see your future or another realm in these wall mirrors, but we can (hopefully) give you an idea of the options available when choosing decorative mirrors for your home. Take at look at these various styles and decide for yourself which is the fairest of them all.