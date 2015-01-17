Home decorating tips

It's that time of year again: out with the old, in with the new. Forget spring cleaning, this is the time when most people decide to redecorate, update, and refresh their homes.
There's a lot to consider if you want to completely re-do the whole house, so break it down and take it room by room. If you're full of intent but pressed for time, then soft furnishings, arty prints and statement furniture will transform your room in the blink of an eye.
With that in mind, here are our top tips for decorating your home in 2015.
You'll be amazed at what an attractive throw and some scatter cushions can do for an old chair or sofa. Replacing furniture can be expensive as well as a bit of a hassle, so if you need a quick fix to bring some style to your lounge, simply pick up some quality fabrics, arrange in a cavalier fashion, and… that's it! It's all your room needs for an instant facelift. These snuggly throws are also perfect for hiding out, away from the miserable winter weather. Add a cup of hot chocolate and some relaxing music to this scene, and it becomes the answer to even the coldest January evening.
For more on how to use cushions to make the most of your couch, check out this ideabook.
Add some cultural prints for cosmopolitan feature walls. This viaduct-print wallpaper by Rachel Reynolds incorporates Scottish thistles and mono-printed patterns, and is hand drawn and digitally printed. These quirky prints are nicer than many standard wallpapers, and the light colours are suitable for both larger and smaller rooms. No doubt you've had some nightmares with wallpaper before: getting rid of wallpaper when the time comes is a complete chore. However, if you match the wallpaper to the furniture rather than the other way round, decorating is made much, much easier, and you'll end up with a room you really love. Also, choose something unique rather than something everybody has, and your wallpaper will outlive the trends.
For other ideas on how to decorate your walls, take a look at this creative wall art.
For proof that shelves don't have to be boring, just look at this novel design! We love the tinted kiln-formed glass and the irregular compartments. Inspired by a visit to La Maison de Verre in Paris, The Left Bank writers of an earlier Paris would certainly have appreciated this forward-thinking Bibliothèque. The piece includes cast glass wired lanterns, hand beaten brass cupboards and steel mesh storage areas.
This particular bespoke design can be made to suit your requirements, but if bespoke isn't an option at the moment, you can find quirky shelving options at most retailers. Display some vintage style glass vases and glass candle holders on the shelves to recreate a similar effect on a budget.
We love this painting by Colin Binns (it seems to be made to match the unit above!). With the theme of ‘memories and myth' and ‘a sense of place', his work is a good starting point for an intellectual conversation over an evening glass of red. Aditionally, it will make your room look even more unique and interesting. Whichever style of art floats your boat, and whatever your budget, there are plenty of paintings and prints to cheer up your blank walls.
How could you resist these cheeky prints featuring the adventures of a very busy bunny (he's a part time superhero and occasional wine-taster, and what he gets up to in his spare time is equally as entertaining).
Hammade are a rapidly growing U.K company with some clever but simple designs that look great in any room. This rabbit (there's also a pig if you'd rather) would make a very convenient pet that wont make a mess of your newly decorated home. Perfect.
You don't need a big fancy chandelier to make a room special. This understated light shade is simple but rich in texture and creates a warm, welcoming glow. Eco-friendly light shades, along with energy saving light bulbs, are becoming more mainstream and are easily accessible for a reasonable price.
When you invest in your lighting, you really invest in the mood of your room. Whether you want to achieve an ambience with scented candles or a cosy, homely vibe with lamps and shades, you should give this some thought. After all, when you've gone to such effort decorating your room, you'll want to show it off in it's best light!