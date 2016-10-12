16 things you MUST avoid when home decluttering

Decluttering sounds like the easiest thing in the world, doesn't it? Surely you just grab some bin bags and start throwing things out?

Well, you'd be wrong to assume that, so we've compiled a list of helpful tips to aid you and the dreaded cull of your belongings. A professional cleaner might be a great call once you've decluttered but the act itself is all down to you.

Read our guide and head into this unwelcome task fully prepared and don't forget… be ruthless, even in your own bedroom!