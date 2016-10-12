Your browser is out-of-date.

16 things you MUST avoid when home decluttering

Long Crendon, MailenDesign MailenDesign Scandinavian style living room
Decluttering sounds like the easiest thing in the world, doesn't it? Surely you just grab some bin bags and start throwing things out? 

Well, you'd be wrong to assume that, so we've compiled a list of helpful tips to aid you and the dreaded cull of your belongings. A professional cleaner might be a great call once you've decluttered but the act itself is all down to you.

Read our guide and head into this unwelcome task fully prepared and don't forget… be ruthless, even in your own bedroom!

1. Biting off more than you can chew

Long Crendon, MailenDesign MailenDesign Scandinavian style living room
Long Crendon

You might think you can get the whole house done in a day but trust us, you can't!

2. Buying new storage boxes and organisational accessories first

Pop storage homify Nursery/kid's roomStorage
Pop storage

You won't know how many you need until you've actually decluttered!

3. Jumping from task to task

PRIVATE APARTMENT_ROS, cristianavannini | arc cristianavannini | arc Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
The key to a proper declutter is focus. You need to be ruthless, determined and on the ball, so one thing at a time.

4. Not thinking about maintaining

Master bedroom Loft Kolasinski Scandinavian style bedroom Flax/Linen Grey
Master bedroom

Once the declutter has happened, how do you plan to maintain your newly emptied space? If you don't at least draw up a cleaning schedule, it won't last.

5. Setting unreasonable standards

Scandinavian Bedroom Pixers Scandinavian style bedroom Multicolored deer,wall mural,wallpaper,scandinvian,,wall mural,wallpaper,scandinvian,'
Scandinavian Bedroom

Be realistic about what you want and can achieve and you won't be discouraged. If you're a hoarder, a Scandinavian look probably won't work for you!

6. Getting rid of everything

Country House in Tomsk, EVGENY BELYAEV DESIGN EVGENY BELYAEV DESIGN Scandinavian style bedroom
Country House in Tomsk

Ridding yourself of every belonging in the world isn't what decluttering is about. You want to clear your home of useless or meaningless items that bring you nothing.

7. Not planning well

Brixton Pad 04 YAM Studios Scandinavian style bathroom White
Brixton Pad 04

There are certain times of the year and days of the week when a declutter is thought to be more successful. Winter weekends are perfect!

8. Starting without a plan

Brixton Pad 05 YAM Studios Scandinavian style bathroom White
Brixton Pad 05

You need a clear vision of what you want to achieve at the end of your declutter. Are you hoping to reclaim a spare room? Free up a cupboard? Keep that goal in mind.

9. Not adding useful things in

NEW! 2015 Kitchen: PORTLAND + ARCOS Schmidt Palmers Green Scandinavian style kitchen
NEW! 2015 Kitchen: PORTLAND + ARCOS

If it will help to keep you more organised, adding something to your home design during a declutter isn't as backward as it sounds. A drawer tidy, for example, makes perfect sense!

10. Just diving in

The Kew Shaker Kitchen by deVOL deVOL Kitchens Scandinavian style kitchen
The Kew Shaker Kitchen by deVOL

So, you know what you want and you've started, but are you sure you know what to keep and what to discard? Remember that anything you love or feel sentimental about can stay.

11. Not using labels

The Scandinavian Kitchen Papilio Scandinavian style kitchen
The Scandinavian Kitchen

It won't make you a geek if you get to grips with labels! They will come in super handy if you do decide to use some storage boxes and will prevent rummaging later.

12. Hoarding paperwork

Design Letters, Design Letters Design Letters Scandinavian style study/office
Design Letters

In a home office, paperwork builds up at an impressive rate. Make sure you're not hanging onto useless items and only keep what you really need and recycle the rest.

13. Removing personal touches

A Ship in Port is Safe But... Pixers Scandinavian style study/office Blue wall decal,wall sticker,wall mural,wallpaper,motivation
A Ship in Port is Safe But…

You don't have to remove every personal touch when you declutter. The aim is to remove things that bring nothing to your life. So, if a fun decal makes you smile, leave it!

14. Being a perfectionist

Classical Ballet Pixers Scandinavian style study/office wall mural,wallpaper,ballet,floral,glamour,pattern
Classical Ballet

There is no such thing as perfection, not in interior design or home organisation. You simply work with what you have and make it as fabulous as you can.

15. Going it alone

APARTMENT/6, ONE STUDIO ONE STUDIO Scandinavian style dressing room
If you live with other people, get them to help you. Give everyone a room or area to be responsible for and you'll be surprised at how much quicker you can declutter. Just make sure they know what to keep!

16. Not committing fully

Ein Traum wird wahr: Ihr begehbarer Kleiderschrank, Elfa Deutschland GmbH Elfa Deutschland GmbH Scandinavian style dressing room Wood-Plastic Composite Wood effect
Yes, throwing things away is hard and nobody likes it but, if you want a cleaner and more functional home, decluttering is essential.

For more home organisational inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: 20 Sneaky Ways To Hide Your Home's Ugly Bits!

Do you find it hard to get rid of things in your home?

