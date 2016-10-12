16 things you MUST avoid when home decluttering

Decluttering sounds like the easiest thing in the world, doesn't it? Surely you just grab some bin bags and start throwing things out?
Well, you'd be wrong to assume that, so we've compiled a list of helpful tips to aid you and the dreaded cull of your belongings. A professional cleaner might be a great call once you've decluttered but the act itself is all down to you.
Read our guide and head into this unwelcome task fully prepared and don't forget… be ruthless, even in your own bedroom!
You might think you can get the whole house done in a day but trust us, you can't!
You won't know how many you need until you've actually decluttered!
The key to a proper declutter is focus. You need to be ruthless, determined and on the ball, so one thing at a time.
Once the declutter has happened, how do you plan to maintain your newly emptied space? If you don't at least draw up a cleaning schedule, it won't last.
Be realistic about what you want and can achieve and you won't be discouraged. If you're a hoarder, a Scandinavian look probably won't work for you!
Ridding yourself of every belonging in the world isn't what decluttering is about. You want to clear your home of useless or meaningless items that bring you nothing.
There are certain times of the year and days of the week when a declutter is thought to be more successful. Winter weekends are perfect!
You need a clear vision of what you want to achieve at the end of your declutter. Are you hoping to reclaim a spare room? Free up a cupboard? Keep that goal in mind.
If it will help to keep you more organised, adding something to your home design during a declutter isn't as backward as it sounds. A drawer tidy, for example, makes perfect sense!
So, you know what you want and you've started, but are you sure you know what to keep and what to discard? Remember that anything you love or feel sentimental about can stay.
It won't make you a geek if you get to grips with labels! They will come in super handy if you do decide to use some storage boxes and will prevent rummaging later.
In a home office, paperwork builds up at an impressive rate. Make sure you're not hanging onto useless items and only keep what you really need and recycle the rest.
You don't have to remove every personal touch when you declutter. The aim is to remove things that bring nothing to your life. So, if a fun decal makes you smile, leave it!
There is no such thing as perfection, not in interior design or home organisation. You simply work with what you have and make it as fabulous as you can.
If you live with other people, get them to help you. Give everyone a room or area to be responsible for and you'll be surprised at how much quicker you can declutter. Just make sure they know what to keep!
Yes, throwing things away is hard and nobody likes it but, if you want a cleaner and more functional home, decluttering is essential.
For more home organisational inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: 20 Sneaky Ways To Hide Your Home's Ugly Bits!