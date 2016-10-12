Your browser is out-of-date.

19 home decorating tricks you can do on the cheap!

Home Staging Reetdachhaus auf Sylt, Immofoto-Sylt Immofoto-Sylt Country style corridor, hallway& stairs
We all want a beautiful home—the sort that really wows guests and makes a stunning impression—but how can you get one without the expensive price tag that so often accompanies the loveliest spaces?

While interior designers might be a lot more reasonable than you expect, it's all the little accessories and home furnishing touches that will soon increase your budget, so we've taken some advice from some of the best decorators out there to create a low-cost list of amazing tips.

From hallways to bathrooms, we have some great ideas that will transform every room in your home, so let's take a look!

1. Paint cheap furniture to look more expensive. Just look at this white trestle table!

Home Staging Reetdachhaus auf Sylt, Immofoto-Sylt Immofoto-Sylt Country style corridor, hallway& stairs
2. Paint your walls to look like art, then you won't need to buy any

Mondrian Pixers Minimalist dining room Multicolored mondrian,art,modern art,wall mural,wallpaper
3. Get creative and make flat frames with washi tape, instead of sending your prints to a framer

homify Modern living room
4. Strip the plaster off a wall to make a focal point. This will be messy but inexpensive

Shoreditch Project, The Wood Galleries The Wood Galleries Modern walls & floors
5. Upcycle shelves to be a little more tailored to your needs. They'll look designer!

PLAN DESK, JAMES TATTERSALL JAMES TATTERSALL Modern walls & floors
6. Use your books to make a statement. We love colour coordinating the spines

A Garden Located in Broadgates Road with a Great Landscape, BTL Property LTD BTL Property LTD Modern walls & floors
7. Hire a sander and transform your own floors. It's hard work but cheap!

Upmarket St Johns Wood hair salon installs Designer Stripes, Floorless Floors Ltd Floorless Floors Ltd Country style walls & floors
8. Buy a tin of mystery reduced paint at a DIY store and commit to painting a feature wall in it, whatever the colour

A Rented NY Apartment with a Sense of History, Heart Home magazine Heart Home magazine Industrial style living room
9. Spray paint old light fixtures to look more modern

Lighting detail by WN Interiors of Poole homify Industrial style living room
10. Add coloured bulbs to your lights. What a difference and for only a few pounds

Kensington luxury modern warehouse, Quirke McNamara Quirke McNamara Industrial style living room White
11. Freshen up your bedroom with some accent pillowcases

Master Bedroom homify Industrial style bedroom
12. Upcycle fun old kitchenalia into funky furniture

TALL FLOOR LIGHT 'FREE AS A BIRD' it's a light Industrial style living room
13. Try your hand at a little carpentry by making some wooden wall initials. A shabby chic paint finish will be ideal

Falkirk St, MDSX Contractors Ltd MDSX Contractors Ltd Industrial style bedroom
14. Plants and flowers make a massive impact but won't cost the earth

Falkirk St, MDSX Contractors Ltd MDSX Contractors Ltd Industrial style bedroom
15. Look out for reclaimed ironwork and add it to a heritage home. Salvage yards are fabulously cheap

Rhiannon's House, Nutshell Construction Nutshell Construction Country style bedroom Wood
16. Upcycle old toys into amazingly quirky and fun jewellery hangers

A Converted Warehouse in East London , Heart Home magazine Heart Home magazine Industrial style bedroom
17. Get adventurous and use textiles on the wall. This is great for any of you that travel regularly and pick up beautiful items from markets

Villa Genève, Peter Kammermann Décorateur Peter Kammermann Décorateur Industrial style bedroom
18. Decant your bathroom toiletries into pretty bottles

Bathroom by WN Interiors homify Industrial style bathroom
19. Choose a vivid accent colour and invest in a few cheap but pretty accessories

homify Industrial style bathroom Concrete Grey
If you love upgrading your home on a budget, take a look at this Ideabook: 14 Easy (And Cheap As Chips) Upgrades For Your Patio.

How have you improved your home on a tight budget?

