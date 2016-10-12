17 costly errors to swerve when renovating your home

You've done it! You've made the decision to totally renovate a house but, before you start, make sure you read our list of things to avoid or you might not enjoy the process as much as possible.

We've looked at various home renovation projects and the pitfalls they can present and, coupled with advice from professional builders, put together this comprehensive list of errors you need to sidestep.

You might think that a landscaped garden is the best place to start but you'll soon see why you might be making the wrong choices!