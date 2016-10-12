Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

17 costly errors to swerve when renovating your home

press profile homify press profile homify
Timber Frame House Extension, Boston, Lincs, JMAD Architecture (previously known as Jenny McIntee Architectural Design) JMAD Architecture (previously known as Jenny McIntee Architectural Design)
Loading admin actions …

You've done it! You've made the decision to totally renovate a house but, before you start, make sure you read our list of things to avoid or you might not enjoy the process as much as possible.

We've looked at various home renovation projects and the pitfalls they can present and, coupled with advice from professional builders, put together this comprehensive list of errors you need to sidestep.

You might think that a landscaped garden is the best place to start but you'll soon see why you might be making the wrong choices!

1. Overspending

33평형 모던 아파트 인테리어, 마르멜로디자인컴퍼니 마르멜로디자인컴퍼니 Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
마르멜로디자인컴퍼니

마르멜로디자인컴퍼니
마르멜로디자인컴퍼니
마르멜로디자인컴퍼니

It sounds simple but once a renovation starts it can be hard to say no to more pricey materials. Set a budget and stick to it firmly!

2. Adding oversized rooms

London Townhouse The Silkroad Interior Design Modern living room
The Silkroad Interior Design

London Townhouse

The Silkroad Interior Design
The Silkroad Interior Design
The Silkroad Interior Design

A large extension might seem luxurious but will it truly fit with the rest of your home? If not, you need to pop that plan on hold, indefinitely.

3. Cluttering up hallways

Hall Baufritz (UK) Ltd. Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Baufritz (UK) Ltd.

Hall

Baufritz (UK) Ltd.
Baufritz (UK) Ltd.
Baufritz (UK) Ltd.

You want to add your touch to a home, we understand that, but keep hallways and landings clear or your space will look way too busy and hard to navigate

4. Adding a bathroom at the expense of a bedroom

​Brixham House, Tye Architects Tye Architects Modern bathroom
Tye Architects

​Brixham House

Tye Architects
Tye Architects
Tye Architects

This is a huge no! We understand that a second bathroom might be really handy but trust us, extra bedrooms are worth their weight in gold.

5. Avoiding multifunctional design

Study & Office homify Modern study/office
homify

Study & Office

homify
homify
homify

You need an office now but who's to say that won't change in the future? Try to decorate your rooms with potential evolution in mind.

6. Breezing over planning permission

homify Modern garage/shed
homify

homify
homify
homify

Planning and building regulations are in place for a reason. If you ignore them, you might face having to tear down something you've just built. It's not worth the risk!

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Starting with the garden

Modern Garden with a rustic twist Yorkshire Gardens Modern garden raised beds,sleepers
Yorkshire Gardens

Modern Garden with a rustic twist

Yorkshire Gardens
Yorkshire Gardens
Yorkshire Gardens

Of course you want a pretty garden but, in the grander scheme of things, can't it wait? What if you need tradesmen to come to work in the house at some point? They will trample everything!

8. Having unrealistic expectations

The Nook, Hall + Bednarczyk Architects Hall + Bednarczyk Architects Modern living room
Hall + Bednarczyk Architects

The Nook

Hall + Bednarczyk Architects
Hall + Bednarczyk Architects
Hall + Bednarczyk Architects

You can't turn a terraced house into a barn conversion so keep everything doable and manageable.

9. Not checking the electrics

Open plan living room D-Max Photography Modern living room
D-Max Photography

Open plan living room

D-Max Photography
D-Max Photography
D-Max Photography

One of your first ports of call should be having a professional electrician come in to check all the wiring in your home. You don't want to finish the renovation and then have it catch fire, do you?

10. Starting with the wrong house

Falkirk St, MDSX Contractors Ltd MDSX Contractors Ltd Industrial style houses
MDSX Contractors Ltd

Falkirk St

MDSX Contractors Ltd
MDSX Contractors Ltd
MDSX Contractors Ltd

Whatever you do, don't just buy the first thing you can afford. Shop around and try to find something that really suits you perfectly. Somewhere you could imagine living in forever.

11. Being unwilling to consider bespoke work

Timber Clad Exterior Facit Homes Wooden houses
Facit Homes

Timber Clad Exterior

Facit Homes
Facit Homes
Facit Homes

If you have an unusually shaped or proportioned home, you might need to take the custom route for things such as your kitchen. It might be expensive but you want it to be right, don't you?

12. Not thinking about plugs

Wickham House, C7 architects C7 architects Modern kitchen
C7 architects

Wickham House

C7 architects
C7 architects
C7 architects

So, not many people lie awake at night thinking about sockets but you need to make sure you include enough and in the right places. Especially in a kitchen!

13. Assuming your schedule is unchangeable

Fulham House by Peek Architecture., Alex Maguire Photography Alex Maguire Photography Modern kitchen
Alex Maguire Photography

Fulham House by Peek Architecture.

Alex Maguire Photography
Alex Maguire Photography
Alex Maguire Photography

Anything with a human element runs the risk of being knocked off schedule so always include a contingency in your time frame to avoid disappointment.

14. Staying at the house

Sundown, Widemouth Bay, Cornwall The Bazeley Partnership Modern style bedroom
The Bazeley Partnership

Sundown, Widemouth Bay, Cornwall

The Bazeley Partnership
The Bazeley Partnership
The Bazeley Partnership

If you have the means to stay elsewhere during the renovation works you really should. It will be far less stressful and you'll be able to switch off now and then.

15. Accepting the lowest quote

Master Bedroom TG Studio Modern style bedroom
TG Studio

Master Bedroom

TG Studio
TG Studio
TG Studio

Cheaper isn't always better, so look around for the perfect contractor.

16. Overlooking lighting

Meltzer Ames Loft, Specht Architects Specht Architects Modern living room
Specht Architects

Meltzer Ames Loft

Specht Architects
Specht Architects
Specht Architects

Don't underestimate the importance of tailored lighting in your home. Gone are the days when a main light was enough and now we have so many options to choose from!

17. Forgetting to have fun

Feminine Touch Pixers Modern living room Blue canvas,wall mural,wallpaper,art,woman,woman
Pixers

Feminine Touch

Pixers
Pixers
Pixers

Of course renovating a home is a stressful endeavour but you need to try and enjoy the process. This is your dream home, after all!

For more renovation inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: The Horror House Renovation.

19 home decorating tricks you can do on the cheap!
Have you renovated your home? Was it a success?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks