17 costly errors to swerve when renovating your home

You've done it! You've made the decision to totally renovate a house but, before you start, make sure you read our list of things to avoid or you might not enjoy the process as much as possible.
We've looked at various home renovation projects and the pitfalls they can present and, coupled with advice from professional builders, put together this comprehensive list of errors you need to sidestep.
You might think that a landscaped garden is the best place to start but you'll soon see why you might be making the wrong choices!
It sounds simple but once a renovation starts it can be hard to say no to more pricey materials. Set a budget and stick to it firmly!
A large extension might seem luxurious but will it truly fit with the rest of your home? If not, you need to pop that plan on hold, indefinitely.
You want to add your touch to a home, we understand that, but keep hallways and landings clear or your space will look way too busy and hard to navigate
This is a huge no! We understand that a second bathroom might be really handy but trust us, extra bedrooms are worth their weight in gold.
You need an office now but who's to say that won't change in the future? Try to decorate your rooms with potential evolution in mind.
Planning and building regulations are in place for a reason. If you ignore them, you might face having to tear down something you've just built. It's not worth the risk!
Of course you want a pretty garden but, in the grander scheme of things, can't it wait? What if you need tradesmen to come to work in the house at some point? They will trample everything!
You can't turn a terraced house into a barn conversion so keep everything doable and manageable.
One of your first ports of call should be having a professional electrician come in to check all the wiring in your home. You don't want to finish the renovation and then have it catch fire, do you?
Whatever you do, don't just buy the first thing you can afford. Shop around and try to find something that really suits you perfectly. Somewhere you could imagine living in forever.
If you have an unusually shaped or proportioned home, you might need to take the custom route for things such as your kitchen. It might be expensive but you want it to be right, don't you?
So, not many people lie awake at night thinking about sockets but you need to make sure you include enough and in the right places. Especially in a kitchen!
Anything with a human element runs the risk of being knocked off schedule so always include a contingency in your time frame to avoid disappointment.
If you have the means to stay elsewhere during the renovation works you really should. It will be far less stressful and you'll be able to switch off now and then.
Cheaper isn't always better, so look around for the perfect contractor.
Don't underestimate the importance of tailored lighting in your home. Gone are the days when a main light was enough and now we have so many options to choose from!
Of course renovating a home is a stressful endeavour but you need to try and enjoy the process. This is your dream home, after all!
