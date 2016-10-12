20 real world wardrobe tips you can actually use

Not everybody has a dressing room the size of a living room, so if you're on the lookout for some handy tips how to get more out of your standard bedroom wardrobe, you've come to the right place.

We won't bamboozle you with amazing techniques for making your dressing room look like that of a celebrity. In fact, we are purely focusing on usable tips that will help you make your wardrobe and bedroom storage more efficient.

If you're not ready to call in a carpenter to build you something bespoke, read on and see how your current closet could be just enough!