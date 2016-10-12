Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

20 real world wardrobe tips you can actually use

press profile homify press profile homify
Estudo Casa Itaipu, JS Interiores JS Interiores Modern dressing room
Loading admin actions …

Not everybody has a dressing room the size of a living room, so if you're on the lookout for some handy tips how to get more out of your standard bedroom wardrobe, you've come to the right place.

We won't bamboozle you with amazing techniques for making your dressing room look like that of a celebrity. In fact, we are purely focusing on usable tips that will help you make your wardrobe and bedroom storage more efficient. 

If you're not ready to call in a carpenter to build you something bespoke, read on and see how your current closet could be just enough!

1. Use stackable hangers to get far more items on the rail without creasing anything

Интерьер дома для молодой семьи, Rash_studio Rash_studio Classic style dressing room
Rash_studio

Rash_studio
Rash_studio
Rash_studio

2. Pop photos of your shoes on the outside of the shoe box to prevent you having to rummage

wardrobe, Дмитрий Каючкин Дмитрий Каючкин BedroomWardrobes & closets
Дмитрий Каючкин

Дмитрий Каючкин
Дмитрий Каючкин
Дмитрий Каючкин

3. Plan and hang tomorrow's outfit ready to go. This will prevent last minute overturning!

Stilt Wardrobe Barnby & Day BedroomWardrobes & closets
Barnby &amp; Day

Stilt Wardrobe

Barnby & Day
Barnby &amp; Day
Barnby & Day

4. If you have the space you could even set out a full week's outfits on different coloured hangers

Estudo Casa Itaipu, JS Interiores JS Interiores Modern dressing room
JS Interiores

JS Interiores
JS Interiores
JS Interiores

5. Organise your wardrobe in a way that suits you. Like with like can work

FLOATING SHELVING_OPEN DRESSROOM SOLUTION, THE THING FACTORY THE THING FACTORY Dressing roomWardrobes & drawers
THE THING FACTORY

THE THING FACTORY
THE THING FACTORY
THE THING FACTORY

6. Or you might prefer to arrange by colour

Cabina Armadio, Contesini Studio & Bottega Contesini Studio & Bottega Scandinavian style dressing room Solid Wood Wood effect
Contesini Studio &amp; Bottega

Contesini Studio & Bottega
Contesini Studio &amp; Bottega
Contesini Studio & Bottega

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Don't skimp on the shoe storage or they will take up huge amounts of room at the bottom of your wardrobe

"Light, wood, simplicity", mlynchyk interiors mlynchyk interiors Minimalist dressing room
mlynchyk interiors

mlynchyk interiors
mlynchyk interiors
mlynchyk interiors

8. Roll t-shirts and ties for maximum visibility and minimal space-taking

Особняк город Тобольск., Tutto design Tutto design Classic style dressing room
Tutto design

Tutto design
Tutto design
Tutto design

9. Use see-through boxes for small items that are easily lost, like jewellery and accessories

Novenove Walk In Wardrobe by LEMA Campbell Watson Dressing roomWardrobes & drawers
Campbell Watson

Novenove Walk In Wardrobe by LEMA

Campbell Watson
Campbell Watson
Campbell Watson

10. Colour match storage boxes to the walls to blend in better

Piso en el Eixample de Barcelona. 2013, Deu i Deu Deu i Deu Eclectic style dressing room
Deu i Deu

Deu i Deu
Deu i Deu
Deu i Deu

11. Label everything, especially storage boxes

Lumi - Mehr Raum für Ihre Persönlichkeit., Elfa Deutschland GmbH Elfa Deutschland GmbH Dressing roomWardrobes & drawers Wood-Plastic Composite Black
Elfa Deutschland GmbH

Elfa Deutschland GmbH
Elfa Deutschland GmbH
Elfa Deutschland GmbH

12. Store out of season clothes somewhere other than your wardrobe. Create a seasonal cycle that you follow

Mobili in stile Shabby Chic, Mobilinolimit Mobilinolimit BedroomWardrobes & closets
Mobilinolimit

Mobilinolimit
Mobilinolimit
Mobilinolimit

13. Remove everything to start with and be ruthless when it comes to throwing things out!

Langley Pine Triple Wardrobe The Cotswold Company BedroomWardrobes & closets
The Cotswold Company

Langley Pine Triple Wardrobe

The Cotswold Company
The Cotswold Company
The Cotswold Company

14. Choose a wardrobe to fit your bedroom (not your clothes) and go from there

Country yatak odası, CaddeYıldız furniture CaddeYıldız furniture BedroomWardrobes & closets
CaddeYıldız furniture

CaddeYıldız furniture
CaddeYıldız furniture
CaddeYıldız furniture

15. Get your little ones in the wardrobe habit too. They'll (probably) thank you when they're older!

Little Buoy Blue Combination Wardrobe Little Lucy Willow Nursery/kid's roomWardrobes & closets
Little Lucy Willow

Little Buoy Blue Combination Wardrobe

Little Lucy Willow
Little Lucy Willow
Little Lucy Willow

16. Think about your daily essentials and organise them first, with easy-to-navigate underwear and hosiery drawers

Vestidores, TODOMADERA ESTEPONA TODOMADERA ESTEPONA Modern dressing room
TODOMADERA ESTEPONA

TODOMADERA ESTEPONA
TODOMADERA ESTEPONA
TODOMADERA ESTEPONA

17. Also use the floor space, which can be perfect for handbags

Linen walk-in-wardrobe Lamco Design LTD Dressing roomWardrobes & drawers
Lamco Design LTD

Linen walk-in-wardrobe

Lamco Design LTD
Lamco Design LTD
Lamco Design LTD

18. Don't use it for anything other than clothes and accessories. If you start hiding the Christmas presents in there, you'll soon run out of space

VESTIDORES, AstiDkora AstiDkora Dressing roomWardrobes & drawers
AstiDkora

AstiDkora
AstiDkora
AstiDkora

19. Top shelves are great for laundry hampers as they keep the unmentionables unnoticeable!

homify Minimalist bedroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

20. If you can't scale back or tidy your wardrobe, maybe it's time to think about converting a spare room into a dressing room?

SUNSET STRIP RESIDENCE , McClean Design McClean Design Modern dressing room
McClean Design

SUNSET STRIP RESIDENCE

McClean Design
McClean Design
McClean Design

If you think you might be tempted by a dressing room, take a look at this Ideabook: Designing A Fully Loaded Dressing Room.

Croydon Family Terrace Smartens Up
Did you find the answer to your wardrobe woes?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks