18 spectacular stone and water under-stair gardens

We are loving this new trend for installing indoor gardens under staircases, which is a fantastic way to make the most of a previously unused or wasted space.

The only snag is, without hiring a gardener you might be a little scuppered as to what style to go for, what indoor plants will work and how to finish it. Well, you don't need to worry about that any more as we've pulled together some incredible under-stair gardens for you to marvel at and be inspired by today.

Prepare to want your hallway to be a whole lot fancier as these gardens will blow you away!