Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

18 spectacular stone and water under-stair gardens

press profile homify press profile homify
Casa Mr, 21arquitectos 21arquitectos Minimalist corridor, hallway & stairs
Loading admin actions …

We are loving this new trend for installing indoor gardens under staircases, which is a fantastic way to make the most of a previously unused or wasted space.

The only snag is, without hiring a gardener you might be a little scuppered as to what style to go for, what indoor plants will work and how to finish it. Well, you don't need to worry about that any more as we've pulled together some incredible under-stair gardens for you to marvel at and be inspired by today.

Prepare to want your hallway to be a whole lot fancier as these gardens will blow you away! 

1. White stones and a perfectly placed tree

N14, aaestudio aaestudio Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
aaestudio

aaestudio
aaestudio
aaestudio

2. Plain pebbles for understated chic

Traumwohnzimmer, LK&Projekt GmbH LK&Projekt GmbH Modern living room
LK&amp;Projekt GmbH

LK&Projekt GmbH
LK&amp;Projekt GmbH
LK&Projekt GmbH

3. Large stones for a tactile display

Casa Sorteo Tec No.191, ARQUIPLAN ARQUIPLAN Stairs
ARQUIPLAN

ARQUIPLAN
ARQUIPLAN
ARQUIPLAN

4. A little water and some handy stepping stones

CASA JT, Ancona + Ancona Arquitectos Ancona + Ancona Arquitectos Tropical style corridor, hallway & stairs
Ancona + Ancona Arquitectos

Ancona + Ancona Arquitectos
Ancona + Ancona Arquitectos
Ancona + Ancona Arquitectos

5. Beautifully green and luscious

Proyecto Arquitectónico " Casa XC03" , PORTO Arquitectura + Diseño de Interiores PORTO Arquitectura + Diseño de Interiores Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
PORTO Arquitectura + Diseño de Interiores

PORTO Arquitectura + Diseño de Interiores
PORTO Arquitectura + Diseño de Interiores
PORTO Arquitectura + Diseño de Interiores

6. A desert-scape for warmer climates

Paseo 130, Sobrado + Ugalde Arquitectos Sobrado + Ugalde Arquitectos Eclectic style corridor, hallway & stairs
Sobrado + Ugalde Arquitectos

Sobrado + Ugalde Arquitectos
Sobrado + Ugalde Arquitectos
Sobrado + Ugalde Arquitectos

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. A babbling display that must sound amazing

Casa CH, GLR Arquitectos GLR Arquitectos Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
GLR Arquitectos

GLR Arquitectos
GLR Arquitectos
GLR Arquitectos

8. Serenity encapsulated. Look at that floating tree!

Casa Mr, 21arquitectos 21arquitectos Minimalist corridor, hallway & stairs
21arquitectos

21arquitectos
21arquitectos
21arquitectos

9. Using the light to create stunning shapes with the tree

CASA VENTURA M22, SBARDELOTTO ARQUITETURA SBARDELOTTO ARQUITETURA Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
SBARDELOTTO ARQUITETURA

SBARDELOTTO ARQUITETURA
SBARDELOTTO ARQUITETURA
SBARDELOTTO ARQUITETURA

10. Modern art in garden form!

Casa Colomos, Excelencia en Diseño Excelencia en Diseño Classic style corridor, hallway and stairs
Excelencia en Diseño

Excelencia en Diseño
Excelencia en Diseño
Excelencia en Diseño

11. It's the hub of the home so why go for a small installation?

OFICINA MATATENA, Desnivel Arquitectos Desnivel Arquitectos Office spaces & stores
Desnivel Arquitectos

Desnivel Arquitectos
Desnivel Arquitectos
Desnivel Arquitectos

12. Art and nature combining as one

Residencia AC, Interiorisarte Interiorisarte Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Interiorisarte

Interiorisarte
Interiorisarte
Interiorisarte

13. Simple, yet dramatic black stones

Casa EV, ze|arquitectura ze|arquitectura Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
ze|arquitectura

ze|arquitectura
ze|arquitectura
ze|arquitectura

14. A beautiful multi-tonal stone water feature

DEPARTAMENTO SANTA FE, Capitel Arquitectura Capitel Arquitectura
Capitel Arquitectura

Capitel Arquitectura
Capitel Arquitectura
Capitel Arquitectura

15. Perfectly planned and maintained

homify Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
homify

homify
homify
homify

16. A green wall for busy people that don't have time to tend

The Wall House, guedes cruz arquitectos guedes cruz arquitectos Minimalist corridor, hallway & stairs
guedes cruz arquitectos

guedes cruz arquitectos
guedes cruz arquitectos
guedes cruz arquitectos

17. Smooth and inviting white stones

Solares 132, 2M Arquitectura 2M Arquitectura Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
2M Arquitectura

2M Arquitectura
2M Arquitectura
2M Arquitectura

18. A simple, symmetrical stone display

Suneja Residence, Space Interface Space Interface Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Space Interface

Space Interface
Space Interface
Space Interface

Do you love the simplicity of some of these indoor displays? If you're seriously tempted to make more of your stairs, take a look at this Ideabook: Clever Ways To Use Under-Stairs Space.

20 real world wardrobe tips you can actually use
Did these fab designs give you inspiration for your home?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks