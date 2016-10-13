Your browser is out-of-date.

17 really simple ideas for a really, really great garden

press profile homify press profile homify
Best Solutions for Small Gardens , Yorkshire Gardens Yorkshire Gardens Minimalist style garden Wood-Plastic Composite
Creating a beautiful outdoor space might seem like a challenge (unless you're a professional gardener, of course) but we are here to help, as always! 

Whether you're in the mood to perform a total overhaul, or you simply want to swap out a few items, we've compiled the perfect list of gardening tips and tricks for you right here.

Autumn might be fast-approaching but that doesn't mean that you can't still get outside and enjoy your garden, so read on and see if you're inspired to plan a weekend project.

1. Curved lawn edges are easy to create but stand out beautifully from boring straight ones

Traditional Garden - Decked Seating Area Unique Landscapes Country style garden
Unique Landscapes

Traditional Garden—Decked Seating Area

Unique Landscapes
Unique Landscapes
Unique Landscapes

2. A picture perfect fence gives any garden an instantly chic look

Eco Fencing project Atkinsons Fencing Ltd Scandinavian style garden
Atkinsons Fencing Ltd

Eco Fencing project

Atkinsons Fencing Ltd
Atkinsons Fencing Ltd
Atkinsons Fencing Ltd

3. A flagstone path can be laid in a few hours and will last for years

Traditional Garden, Unique Landscapes Unique Landscapes Country style garden
Unique Landscapes

Traditional Garden

Unique Landscapes
Unique Landscapes
Unique Landscapes

4. Vegetable beds make your garden beautiful and functional

Vegetable garden witihn a country estate Roeder Landscape Design Ltd Country style garden
Roeder Landscape Design Ltd

Vegetable garden witihn a country estate

Roeder Landscape Design Ltd
Roeder Landscape Design Ltd
Roeder Landscape Design Ltd

5. Adding some heavily scented blooms to your garden will make it a multi-sensory experience

homify Country style garden
homify

homify
homify
homify

6. A simple water feature brings elegance and style to a garden and will often be easy to install

Serene Gravel Garden, Cornus Garden Design Cornus Garden Design Modern garden
Cornus Garden Design

Serene Gravel Garden

Cornus Garden Design
Cornus Garden Design
Cornus Garden Design

7. Patio beds look great and are so easy to build. Simply lift a slab and get planting!

Contemporary Split level terrace, Gardenplan Design Gardenplan Design Modern garden
Gardenplan Design

Contemporary Split level terrace

Gardenplan Design
Gardenplan Design
Gardenplan Design

8. Oversized decorative elements bring a dynamic look to a garden

Private family garden, Viridian Landscape Studio Viridian Landscape Studio Country style garden
Viridian Landscape Studio

Private family garden

Viridian Landscape Studio
Viridian Landscape Studio
Viridian Landscape Studio

9. Painting raised beds white is a quick and easy way to add some serious wow factor

Small, low maintenance garden Yorkshire Gardens Minimalist style garden Wood-Plastic Composite eco deck,simple garden,artificial lawn
Yorkshire Gardens

Small, low maintenance garden

Yorkshire Gardens
Yorkshire Gardens
Yorkshire Gardens

10. A hand-built, permanent barbecue will never look anything other than wildly impressive in a garden

Felsted Place Aralia Minimalist style garden Slate Metallic/Silver
Aralia

Felsted Place

Aralia
Aralia
Aralia

11. For a minimalist garden look, simply add the bare essentials, such as a seat and some fencing

Small, low maintenance garden Yorkshire Gardens Minimalist style garden Wood artifical lawn,eco deck,simple garden
Yorkshire Gardens

Small, low maintenance garden

Yorkshire Gardens
Yorkshire Gardens
Yorkshire Gardens

12. Work with your garden proportions and you'll never be out of your depth. Just look how lovely these potted trees are

minimal city courtyard Claire Potter Design Minimalist style garden
Claire Potter Design

minimal city courtyard

Claire Potter Design
Claire Potter Design
Claire Potter Design

13. Choosing patterned tiles for a new patio will add instant oomph to your space

Unique tiles upgrade patio Ecotile Flooring Scandinavian style garden
Ecotile Flooring

Unique tiles upgrade patio

Ecotile Flooring
Ecotile Flooring
Ecotile Flooring

14. Easy to look after rockeries can have a similarly impressive effect as their leafier friends

Detalle de Jardinera Forma Taller Industrial style garden
Forma Taller

Detalle de Jardinera

Forma Taller
Forma Taller
Forma Taller

15. With fewer plants comes less work, so why not focus on really eye-catching furniture instead?

casa SP, studio vtx studio vtx Industrial style garden
studio vtx

studio vtx
studio vtx
studio vtx

16. Add some fun elements, such as lights or garlands and you'll be garden party ready all year round

Pom Pom Garlands in the Garden , PomPom Galore PomPom Galore Eclectic style garden
PomPom Galore

Pom Pom Garlands in the Garden

PomPom Galore
PomPom Galore
PomPom Galore

17. Simple gravel looks classy and elegant and will help to keep pesky weeds at bay!

Low Maintenance Garden, Cherry Mills Garden Design Cherry Mills Garden Design Eclectic style garden
Cherry Mills Garden Design

Low Maintenance Garden

Cherry Mills Garden Design
Cherry Mills Garden Design
Cherry Mills Garden Design

For more garden inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: 13 Budget-Friendly Ways To Freshen Up Your Garden.

18 spectacular stone and water under-stair gardens
Which ideas will you use in your garden?

