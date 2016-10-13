17 really simple ideas for a really, really great garden

Creating a beautiful outdoor space might seem like a challenge (unless you're a professional gardener, of course) but we are here to help, as always!

Whether you're in the mood to perform a total overhaul, or you simply want to swap out a few items, we've compiled the perfect list of gardening tips and tricks for you right here.

Autumn might be fast-approaching but that doesn't mean that you can't still get outside and enjoy your garden, so read on and see if you're inspired to plan a weekend project.