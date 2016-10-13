Your browser is out-of-date.

12 solutions for your small home's seating problem

press profile homify press profile homify
Camões - Home decor, Staging Factory Staging Factory Minimalist kitchen
Small homes don't have to be anti-social ones if you get your seating solution right, which is exactly what we're here to help with today. 

Interior designers know the value of stealthy, clever seating arrangements that allow you to get the most function and enjoyment from your home as possible, so we've taken inspiration from some of their fabulous home design ideas.

From clever kitchen stools through to fold-away figments of our design imagination, we have some amazing ideas to show you so, get comfy and let's talk seating!

1. Long countertops are perfect locations for some stools that will slip right underneath

Camões - Home decor, Staging Factory Staging Factory Minimalist kitchen
2. Floor mats are actually really comfortable and can be popped away when not needed

Magazine editorial - House in Sai Kung by Millimeter, Millimeter Interior Design Limited Millimeter Interior Design Limited Modern kitchen
3. A flat-pack chair? You're not dreaming! Perfect for when unexpected guests arrive

Folding Chair Fläpps – Criss Cross Red AMBIVALENZ Dining roomChairs & benches Plywood Multicolored
Folding Chair Fläpps – Criss Cross Red

4. Stools that double up as other things offer practicality when you need it and multifunctional usefulness when you don't

Лофт, ToTaste.studio ToTaste.studio Industrial style living room
5. A simple box sofa is ideal for a tiny home, especially if it has integrated storage

toro bed for more möbel, gil coste design gil coste design BedroomBeds & headboards
6. Rotating stools are great for easy conversation in tight spaces. We love this modern retro version!

Modulow Twin, MoDULoW MoDULoW Modern kitchen
7. Ultra-low furniture will make a small space feel larger as it will emphasise the height

Квартира для молодоженов, ToTaste.studio ToTaste.studio Eclectic style living room
8. Your little ones can get in on the action too, especially with a hanging crib seat

Poco Baby Hammock Poco Baby Ltd Nursery/kid's roomBeds & cribs
Poco Baby Hammock

9. Small tub chairs offer luxury in petite proportions. Perfect for an elegant yet small room

Chesterfield Armchair from LOCUS HABITAT Locus Habitat Living roomSofas & armchairs
Chesterfield Armchair from LOCUS HABITAT

10. We don't think we need to sell the idea of an indoor hammock to you but what a great way to add seating without losing space

Brasil Cappuccino Hanging Chair Hammock Time Balconies, verandas & terracesFurniture
Brasil Cappuccino Hanging Chair

11. Floor cushions are a simple staple for extra seating. Why not consider investing in an oversized one that can live in a corner until needed?

Convergence Cushions Laura Spring HouseholdTextiles
Convergence Cushions

12. Transparent seating is a great idea in a small room. Plus, optical illusions are always fun!

Una panadería de mucho etilo, Estudio Sergio Castro arquitectura Estudio Sergio Castro arquitectura
For more small home inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: 12 “Eureka” Moments For Small Homes.

17 really simple ideas for a really, really great garden
How have you addressed your home's seating dilemma?

