27 Bathroom Design Suggestions From Top Interior Architects

press profile homify press profile homify
Casa - Studio, ARCHILAB architettura e design ARCHILAB architettura e design Modern bathroom
If there's one room in the house that's guaranteed to make you a little sad, it's an outdated bathroom. The issue is compounded even further if the rest of your home is a modern masterpiece that looks as though a top interior designer orchestrated it.

But, hang onto your hat! We've got some amazing bathroom design inspiration to show you today. If you were half-heartedly considering renovating your bathroom, get ready to absolutely decide that a new project is what you need.

You're not going to be able to deny how gorgeous these modern spaces are!

1. White and wood always looks good

Casa - Studio, ARCHILAB architettura e design ARCHILAB architettura e design Modern bathroom
ARCHILAB architettura e design

2. Funky tiles add just enough character

valle dei casali, stefania eugeni stefania eugeni Minimalist bathroom
stefania eugeni

3. Mosaics keep things small-scale

Cavour | modern style, EF_Archidesign EF_Archidesign Modern bathroom
EF_Archidesign

4. Muted tones look so modern

Collezione 2012, NEUTRA DESIGN NEUTRA DESIGN Bathroom
NEUTRA DESIGN

5. Fashionable flooring makes a real statement

Un appartamento in centro, Mario Ferrara Mario Ferrara Modern bathroom
Mario Ferrara

6. Awkward spaces benefit form modern minimalism

PASSIVE HOUSE, Tommaso Giunchi Architect Tommaso Giunchi Architect Modern bathroom
Tommaso Giunchi Architect

7. A feature shower is hard to ignore

Private bathroom Mosca, studioviro studioviro Modern bathroom
studioviro

8. Monochrome keeps the modern vibe alive

Lo scrigno dal cuore contemporaneo, B+P architetti B+P architetti Modern bathroom
B+P architetti

9. Door-less showers are the ultimate modern addition

homify Modern bathroom
homify

10. Simple wall shapes add a whole new dimension of style

valle dei casali, stefania eugeni stefania eugeni Minimalist bathroom
stefania eugeni

11. Niche shelving keeps everything sleek

Casa L, Laboratorio di Progettazione Claudio Criscione Design Laboratorio di Progettazione Claudio Criscione Design Modern bathroom
Laboratorio di Progettazione Claudio Criscione Design

12. Angular suite items look amazing

PROGETTO DI RIMODULAZIONE INTERNA DI UN APPARTAMENTO, Beniamino Faliti Architetto Beniamino Faliti Architetto Modern bathroom
Beniamino Faliti Architetto

13. How about some futuristic lighting?

Ristrutturazione Appartamento sul Mare, Architetti Porto Cervo Architetti Porto Cervo Modern bathroom
Architetti Porto Cervo

14. Frameless glass enclosures are extremely contemporary

Spazi ritrovati, studio antonio perrone architetto studio antonio perrone architetto Modern bathroom
studio antonio perrone architetto

15. Square tiles are so last decade, so what about hexagons?

Le piastrelle sono multicolor e... patchwork!, ADDEØ DESIGN ADDEØ DESIGN Modern bathroom
ADDEØ DESIGN

16. The simpler the scheme, the more modern it will look

Bagno Casa Mazzara, Alfonso D'errico Architetto Alfonso D'errico Architetto Modern bathroom
Alfonso D&#39;errico Architetto

17. An eco-theme has a fabulous modern edge

Architettura & Servizi by MOMA Design, Architettura & Servizi Architettura & Servizi Modern bathroom
Architettura &amp; Servizi

18. A Japanese style bath will keep the vibe sharp and sleek

PROGETTO DI RIMODULAZIONE INTERNA DI UN APPARTAMENTO, Beniamino Faliti Architetto Beniamino Faliti Architetto Modern bathroom
Beniamino Faliti Architetto

19. Bathroom feature walls are big news right now!

house r_p, Federico Pisani Architetto Federico Pisani Architetto Modern bathroom
Federico Pisani Architetto

20. Unusual shapes will keep guests guessing

Residenza sul mare, BHC Home experience BHC Home experience Modern bathroom Marble White
BHC Home experience

21. Repurposed materials contrast perfectly with a modern wall covering

Piancabella, DF Design DF Design Modern bathroom
DF Design

22. All white will never date

CASA PRIVATA - AT01, STUDIO ARCHIFIRENZE STUDIO ARCHIFIRENZE Modern bathroom
STUDIO ARCHIFIRENZE

23. Bathrooms don't have to be square!

Progetto, Paolo Cavazzoli Paolo Cavazzoli Modern bathroom
Paolo Cavazzoli

24. A sunken bath speaks volumes about modern style

Bath of the bedroom Studio 4e Modern bathroom
Studio 4e

Bath of the bedroom

25. Natural elements work with minimalism

Interior Design e Progettazione | Villa I Gelsi, Studio Maggiore Architettura Studio Maggiore Architettura Modern bathroom
Studio Maggiore Architettura

26. Everything you need and nothing you don't

Collezione GINEVRA - VALPIETRA®, VALPIETRA® VALPIETRA® Modern bathroom
VALPIETRA®

27. A long, lean sink trough really ups the contemporary flair!

Attico privato a Udine, M A+D Menzo Architettura+Design M A+D Menzo Architettura+Design Modern bathroom
M A+D Menzo Architettura+Design

For more modern bathroom inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: 13 Wall Finishes That'll Give Your Bathroom Zing!

What's your biggest gripe with your current bathroom?

