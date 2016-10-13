Tiny 53 m² Home Full of Brill Ideas

If you thought a small home had to be an unstylish one, or even worse, that it would need to sacrifice certain luxuries, prepare to think again.
When you see what this home looks like and includes (thanks to the help of an incredible interior designer) you'll be blown away and filled to the brim with inspiration for your own home.
But don't just take our word for it, come with us and see what 53 m² really can offer!
Perfect for making a smaller space feel bigger, a light colour scheme is a great choice for any small home. What we see here is a pale interior with a difference though, as this open plan living and dining room hasn't simply plumped for all white.
Instead, a luxurious combination of creamy tones and marvellous minks have come together to add a high-end feel.
A small home doesn't have to have little or no art. In fact, to really make your collection shine, go huge! As you can see here, it really makes a feature of the art itself, livening up what would have been a boring wall.
It's no secret that mirrors are a handy tool in a smaller home as they make the perceived space seem exponentially larger. However, this home has taken things to the next level.
Installing a dividing wall that is purely mirror panels not only looks great, it also doubles the inferred size of the room!
When space is in short supply, you need to get a little more creative with your decorating and so this vertical garden is everything we love.
Taking up no extra room, it manages to look luxurious, stunning and luscious all in one hit and there's no need to maintain it.
Lighting is a modern home's best friend, especially if the dimensions are small.
Fill that space with as much wonderful illumination as you can, while opting for the most stylish lamps possible, and nobody will be trying to measure your square meterage!
You don't want eye-catching pendulums invading your space everywhere so think about taking inspiration from this gorgeous bedroom and opting for some recessed spotlights.
Perfect for more intimate areas, all you need is a dimmer switch.
Keeping a tiny space free of clutter is a great small bathroom idea, which really helps matters, but so does selecting the right suite items.
Sleek, plain and timeless, we think the sink and toilet here make easy work of keeping the modern theme alive and kicking.
It's tempting to throw away the rule book and just lavish yourself with a gigantic kitchen but you need to be careful in a small home. Even if you're a world class chef, you need to keep everything manageable, so this long but lean installation is ideal.
Everything you need, but nothing too space-swallowing.
This laundry area is inspired! Everyone does laundry, so why not make it easier?
Of course, this section could have been part of a larger kitchen but, by assessing the needs of the resident, this end area has been put to far more practical use.
Just look at how that mirrored wall makes the room seem much bigger!
Even the most modern, sleek and stylish homes need a little comfort value, so this snuggle spot is all sorts of inspiring.
Built out onto the balcony, but still enclosed in glass, this living room section lacks nothing in the way of luxurious lounging capability.
Nothing says 'cramped home' like eating on your lap or a foldaway table, so we adore how the most basic of human needs and pleasures has been prioritised here.
Perfect for formal dining or casual eating, this decadent table shows that small homes don't have to sacrifice anything.
Small homes might not offer the space to go wild with the décor but why would you want to in your bedroom? You need a calm, relaxing and welcoming spot to hunker down in and we think this one is just the ticket.
Filled with luxury fabrics, it certainly isn't basic but just the right level of neutral.
Even the smallest of homes can make room for either a guest bed, a small office set up or, as we see here, a glorious combination of the two.
A single bed and transformative worktop is really all you need.
Just as using mirrored wall panels can make your home seem far bigger, glass cupboard doors will effectively blur the line between boxy furniture and seamless storage.
The lack of opaque barrier helps to make this space seem so much larger and free-flowing.
Naturally, there's only one colour that works for a small but modern bathroom, which is white. Accented with beautiful flowers, you certainly can't say this room feels too small.
Despite only being tiny, this home really is something special so, if you are battling with little house proportions, let this be all the inspiration you need!
