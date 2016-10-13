A Simple House Ideal for Those Who Don't Like Flats

Knowing that the brief for this gorgeous house was to create something that would offer an easy connection to nature, makes us love it all the more, but the aesthetic certainly doesn't hurt either. Put simply, there are people who simply do not fit in a flat, those who need contact with the earth and wide spaces to cultivate the garden. Today's clients are definitely those people!
A simple house, but full of warmth and functionality, this house will appeal to a wide variety of people, so let's take a look at what the architects designed in order to offer a happy relationship with the garden, as well as a comfortable interior!
Well, there's nothing simple about this look!
Still clearly geared towards providing plenty of garden space, the incredible shapes and sweeping lines of the porch and car port look amazing, making this house really stand out for all the right reasons.
If you didn't already know that the residents here were keen gardeners, you would now! Just look at those bustling borders and the luscious lawn.
This is the rear façade but we think it makes a big impression and that blue-grey render is simply lovely.
With such a dynamic exterior, you might have expected the inside to be similarly finished. However, what a beautiful surprise it is to see such a pared back and neutral space.
Not the largest home we've ever seen, the proportions are kept delightfully spacious thanks to careful decorating and it's no shock there's a plethora of windows to admire the garden through!
In an open plan space it can be tricky to effectively cordon off separate areas. Despite that fact, this U-shaped kitchen has made easy work of sectioning itself off, while remaining within easy reach of the dining table.
The neutral tones are work exceptionally well to keep the whole home light and airy.
We don't know if it's the relaxing vibe throughout, or little nuances like green bed covers, but there's a tangible connection to nature throughout this home.
Take this bedroom as a prime example; natural wood flooring, beautiful bed linen and a light and airy feel support that love of all things earthy.
Even here in the family bathroom, the house feels utterly at peace with itself. The neutral decorating continues, helping to make even the most functional space in the home fit in with the other more sociable rooms.
We bet there are some pretty indoor plants in here too, just out of shot!
Of course, any home that looks to emphasise the connection to nature will have a lovely terrace and this one certainly doesn't disappoint.
With a spot for al fresco dining and a comfortable sofa, we doubt the owners ever really spend too much time inside. We wouldn't either if we'd masterminded such a lovely outdoor space!
For more amazing home and garden inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: The Modern Garden of Eden Home.