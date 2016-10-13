A Simple House Ideal for Those Who Don't Like Flats

Knowing that the brief for this gorgeous house was to create something that would offer an easy connection to nature, makes us love it all the more, but the aesthetic certainly doesn't hurt either. Put simply, there are people who simply do not fit in a flat, those who need contact with the earth and wide spaces to cultivate the garden. Today's clients are definitely those people!

A simple house, but full of warmth and functionality, this house will appeal to a wide variety of people, so let's take a look at what the architects designed in order to offer a happy relationship with the garden, as well as a comfortable interior!