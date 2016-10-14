Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

10 extraordinary terraces to motivate improving yours

press profile homify press profile homify
Nest - Private residence at Koregaon Park, TAO Architecture Pvt. Ltd. TAO Architecture Pvt. Ltd. Modern balcony, veranda & terrace
Loading admin actions …

If you've been thinking about adding a stunning terrace to your garden then this is the perfect Ideabook for you. We've collated some of our all-time favourite examples to overwhelm you with inspiration for your own home. 

Trust us when we say you'll be the toast of the neighbourhood and everyone will want the number of your landscape architect, even if you didn't use one! 

For some gorgeous all-weather shade and al fresco dining potential, come with us as we take a tour of terrific terraces…

1. This transparent terrace makes the perfect location for a sneaky slice of luxury. Imagine enjoying an evening hot tub under cover and under the stars!

Spa da floresta, Espaço do Traço arquitetura Espaço do Traço arquitetura Rustic style spa
Espaço do Traço arquitetura

Espaço do Traço arquitetura
Espaço do Traço arquitetura
Espaço do Traço arquitetura

2. If you entertain regularly we don't think you'd argue that an outdoor kitchen and bar isn't a great investment

Casa Corrêas, Maria Claudia Faro Maria Claudia Faro Tropical style pool
Maria Claudia Faro

Maria Claudia Faro
Maria Claudia Faro
Maria Claudia Faro

3. The elegance and simplicity of this terrace speaks to us, invoking images of sophisticated evenings and delicious food. Of course that's quite a view but even without it, this terrace is a dream

Área de Lazer CK, Gláucia Britto Gláucia Britto Rustic style pool
Gláucia Britto

Gláucia Britto
Gláucia Britto
Gláucia Britto

4. If you have a pool, you need a terrace. The two just go hand-in-hand, whether for drying off and changing or so that you can enjoy a drink before you dive back in!

Casa GL53, Taller Estilo Arquitectura Taller Estilo Arquitectura Mediterranean style balcony, veranda & terrace
Taller Estilo Arquitectura

Taller Estilo Arquitectura
Taller Estilo Arquitectura
Taller Estilo Arquitectura

5. How about going all out with your terrace and building a games room on it? Brave, budget-stretching and a little out of the ordinary, we know, but so much fun!

Uma casa para receber a família, Espaço do Traço arquitetura Espaço do Traço arquitetura Modern living room
Espaço do Traço arquitetura

Espaço do Traço arquitetura
Espaço do Traço arquitetura
Espaço do Traço arquitetura

6. We really like the idea of having a terrace all set up with a second kitchen, especially if there's a chance of some great weather. Summer should be spent outside, not indoors, and this makes that a possibility

Residência Jardim das Palmeiras, Bia Maia & Guta Carvalho Arquitetura, Design e Paisagismo Bia Maia & Guta Carvalho Arquitetura, Design e Paisagismo Classic style houses
Bia Maia &amp; Guta Carvalho Arquitetura, Design e Paisagismo

Bia Maia & Guta Carvalho Arquitetura, Design e Paisagismo
Bia Maia &amp; Guta Carvalho Arquitetura, Design e Paisagismo
Bia Maia & Guta Carvalho Arquitetura, Design e Paisagismo

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Some classic decking and clever lighting can be all you need to create an astonishingly beautiful terrace, as this example proves! It's the vibe that's important, not the size

Nest - Private residence at Koregaon Park, TAO Architecture Pvt. Ltd. TAO Architecture Pvt. Ltd. Modern balcony, veranda & terrace
TAO Architecture Pvt. Ltd.

TAO Architecture Pvt. Ltd.
TAO Architecture Pvt. Ltd.
TAO Architecture Pvt. Ltd.

8. This is a terrace with a difference. The perfect transition from the indoor to outdoor spaces, it merges seamlessly with the house and surrounds this central garden. A few chairs and you'd have everything you need

Maryland Drive , Guz Architects Guz Architects Balcony, veranda & terrace
Guz Architects

Maryland Drive

Guz Architects
Guz Architects
Guz Architects

9. There's no two ways about it, roof terraces are gorgeous and a great way to use your space more imaginatively

Terrasses et Balcons, Scènes d'extérieur Scènes d'extérieur Modern balcony, veranda & terrace
Scènes d&#39;extérieur

Scènes d'extérieur
Scènes d&#39;extérieur
Scènes d'extérieur

10. If you already have a terrace and are wondering how you can upgrade it quickly, how about one of these inflatable pools? Quick to erect and fun for the whole family, it's a one-stop way to change up your garden!

homify Pool
homify

homify
homify
homify

For more lovely terrace inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: 5 Eye-Popping Terrace Transformations!

A Simple House Ideal for Those Who Don't Like Flats
How have you fancied up your own terrace?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks