Kitchen mistakes to avoid at all costs

Designing a kitchen isn't as straightforward as you might think. Hence, there are professional kitchen planners out there to shoulder the burden for us.

Adept at circumnavigating problems before they arise, we decided to take a look at the results of some amazing projects to see if we might be able to glean some top tips. And what do you know, it worked!

If you're about to commit to a new kitchen, don't make any decisions until you've read our list of major errors to avoid, as we might save you plenty of valuable time and money.