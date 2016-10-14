Kitchen mistakes to avoid at all costs

Designing a kitchen isn't as straightforward as you might think. Hence, there are professional kitchen planners out there to shoulder the burden for us.
Adept at circumnavigating problems before they arise, we decided to take a look at the results of some amazing projects to see if we might be able to glean some top tips. And what do you know, it worked!
If you're about to commit to a new kitchen, don't make any decisions until you've read our list of major errors to avoid, as we might save you plenty of valuable time and money.
It's easy to think that a kitchen is all about the appliances and cabinets. However, trust us when we say that what you really want to be thinking about is your lighting.
If you want to sauté in the dark, go right ahead, but we like to be able to see what we're creating! So, main kitchen lighting, as well as task lights and even under-cabinet strips, are all worth serious thought.
So, you love purple but is that going to be the best choice for the size and shape of your kitchen? In a smaller or cramped area you're going to want to keep things airy and light.
Therefore, although you might have a clear style directive, you might need to compromise on this if you want a pleasant room to work in.
Even in an open plan space, it's vital you have a system in place for clearly distinguishing between the cooking and social areas of your home.
It might be that you're cooking something exceptionally pungent, or that you want to keep everyone out while you create something gorgeously gourmet.
Whatever the reason, have a door, sliding wall or screen ready to use.
Don't think of a pantry as an old-fashioned addition to a kitchen, it's simply a classic way to increase your handy storage potential.
Ideal for keeping cans and larger items out of sight, a pantry can be a really useful (not to mention aesthetically pleasing) piece of furniture.
When it comes to kitchens you need materials that are robust, easy to clean and food safe.
So, although more delicate touches might be your style, you may need to branch out a little and think about chunkier worktops and stainless steel. Don't worry, they look great too!
We know how popular islands are but it's such a shame when people negate all of their floor space just to include one. If you can't be swayed to forget about an island, at least make it multifunctional so you can do away with an alternative piece of furniture, such as a dining table.
You'll need to walk around the room at some point, so why make it harder for yourself?
