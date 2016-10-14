Your browser is out-of-date.

12 ways to add texture to your walls

press profile homify press profile homify
Willowa Aleja, NA NO WO ARCHITEKCI NA NO WO ARCHITEKCI Scandinavian style walls & floors
In home design, it's all about texture with paint and wallpaper these days. Regardless how vibrant and eye-catching the designs of these coverings are, they're now being increasingly overlooked in favour of incredible wall finishes.

Interior designers have certainly identified the trend so we found some outrageously stylish examples to show you, just in case you could be tempted to carry out a little feature wall revamp in your home. 

Get ready to want to reach out and touch all of these sensational installations!

1. Previously only really seen in rustic homes, exposed brick is making a huge comeback in modern and even industrial homes that want to make a style splash!

Encinos, MARIANGEL COGHLAN MARIANGEL COGHLAN Industrial style dining room
2. For a sophisticated look, perfectly planed wooden wall panels are hard to beat

Casa Basaltica, grupoarquitectura grupoarquitectura Minimalist media room
3. Welcome a little nature into your life and your home with an incredible green wall. Low-maintenance but big impact, we can't get enough of them!

MUROS VERDES , GREEN MARKET DECO S.A. DE C.V. GREEN MARKET DECO S.A. DE C.V. Classic style houses Synthetic Green
4. For an unabashed and unique feature wall, try combining a couple of elements together. This mosaic and strip wood wall combo looks phenomenal

CasaCor | 2012 | Arqtª Camila Rosa e Juliana Valias, Folha Paisagismo Folha Paisagismo Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
5. There's nothing quite like natural stone, is there? Looking rich and full of history, this lovely rustic ambience is tempting us to recreate it

Portfolio, guido anacker photographie guido anacker photographie Industrial style living room
6. If you like the look of stone but want something less cumbersome to install, faux stone could be the answer to your prayers. All the look with none of the weight or expense

homify Mediterranean style walls & floors Red
7. Now we're really getting funky! With the dawn of 3D printing, if you can dream it, you can have it made. This includes for your walls

Paredes 3D, A EXCLUSIVA - Sustainable Buildings Materials A EXCLUSIVA - Sustainable Buildings Materials Walls & flooringWall tattoos Natural Fibre White
8. You can still get great texture and shape with the older techniques too. So, if you like a groovy feel, moulded PVC panels are ideal

Apartamento compacto, moderno e clean, Studio² Studio² Modern dining room Wood effect
9. Tiles might not sound exciting but textured tiles are! Adding a totally unexpected dimension of tactile design, they blend a traditional material and new trend perfectly

Willowa Aleja, NA NO WO ARCHITEKCI NA NO WO ARCHITEKCI Scandinavian style walls & floors
10. Talking of traditional techniques, let's not overlook good old plaster as it can be shaped, moulded and presented in a myriad of amazing ways

Departamento CGB , ARCO Arquitectura Contemporánea ARCO Arquitectura Contemporánea Modern dining room
11. We love this one! If you've found the texture you want but plain white isn't doing it justice, say hello to a heady mix of pigment and shapes. What a way to ensure nobody forgets your walls!

Paredes 3D, A EXCLUSIVA - Sustainable Buildings Materials A EXCLUSIVA - Sustainable Buildings Materials Walls & flooringWall tattoos Natural Fibre White
12. When only decadence will do, how about an upholstered, quilted feature wall? We think this one is best kept to the bedroom, but what an impact!

Departamento GC, kababie arquitectos kababie arquitectos Modern style bedroom
For even more stylish wall inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: 19 Ways To Decorate Your Walls (So They Look Fantastic).

Kitchen mistakes to avoid at all costs
Which style would you like to try on your walls?

