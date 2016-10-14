Your browser is out-of-date.

Easy and modern bedroom wall ideas

La Carlota, Estudio Sespede Arquitectos Estudio Sespede Arquitectos Classic style houses
We've talked about feature walls before, but what about getting a little more specific and focusing on your bedroom walls? 

Your bedroom should naturally be designed to promote a healthy night's sleep, and perhaps a romantic ambience, so how you adorn your walls really matters! 

We've looked at some of the loveliest bedrooms and isolated those with walls that interior designers orchestrated for maximum effect. We know you'll love all of these, but which will you choose to replicate in your home design?

1. Themed wall art looks amazing

Especially if you go large. Just imagine a Breakfast at Tiffany's wall!

2. Family photos

Add nostalgia and personalise your bedroom walls, which is perfect if you've moved away.

3. Striking colour combinations

Shouldn't be shied away from in your bedroom. If you're the only one seeing it, does it matter how bright you go?

4. Patterned wallpaper

Has come a long way since the days of flock and now, if you can imagine it, you can probably buy it. Floral looks wonderfully romantic

5. Bare brick walls

Have a rugged, rustic vibe that makes them amazing for your bedroom. A string of fairy lights could be all you need to decorate it.

6. Oversized mirrors

Bedroom, Richmond Place, Bath

Will not only have a practical function in your bedroom, they will also make your space feel far larger. Go for an ornate frame to up the romance.

7. Wall decals

Incredibly popular right now, they offer total freedom with no commitment as they can be removed in a moment and leave no trace.

8. What's more romantic than pastels tones?

Light, fluffy hues create a soft and gentle ambience that should see you drifting off in no time.

9. If you have an exhibitionist streak

Why not create and hang some art of your own? Critique yourself as you go to sleep!

10. Rustic stone

Is such a current trend in feature walls and we see why! Adding texture and easy colour blending to any space, it looks amazing in a bedroom where less can be more.

11. For an industrial feel

Smooth, polished concrete is just right. We don't know about you, but we think there's something wonderfully sensual about such a cool, vast surface.

12. Moulded wall panels

Look great in a bedroom, especially if you light them to perfection with table lamps!

13. Mix 'n match a few of these ideas

A bright wall with a contrasting decal is a brilliant and bold bedroom move.

14. If your interests are a little green

Why not use your leafy friends to really make your bedroom walls pop? You could even opt for a living wall!

For more inspiring wall ideas, take a look at this Ideabook: 12 ways to add texture to your walls.

Bloody Beautiful Yorkshire Home
Which of these ideas jumped out at you?

