Easy and modern bedroom wall ideas

We've talked about feature walls before, but what about getting a little more specific and focusing on your bedroom walls?

Your bedroom should naturally be designed to promote a healthy night's sleep, and perhaps a romantic ambience, so how you adorn your walls really matters!

We've looked at some of the loveliest bedrooms and isolated those with walls that interior designers orchestrated for maximum effect. We know you'll love all of these, but which will you choose to replicate in your home design?