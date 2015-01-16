The best part about vintage decoration and furnishings is that this look cannot be ‘bought'. You cannot buy the exact same pieces you see in a catalogue, and copy exactly what you see. The beauty of vintage decoration lies in the uniqueness of each piece, and the stories they tell in their signs of age.
A big part of vintage decoration is the DIY element, and bringing new life to decoration that may be seen as junk by others. If you are a fan of decorations from a bygone era, then take a peek at these vintage decoration ideas that have either been restored to their former glory, or left with the telltale signs of age, giving them character and personality.
When we think of vintage décor, thoughts of shabby chic, rustic, or country-style interiors may also spring to mind. All these styles have one thing in common; they avoid a look created by all the big retail chains. A beautiful vintage dining setting such as this, complete with vintage crockery, as well as antique furniture and collectables, cannot simply be purchased off a showroom floor. These pieces take time to acquire, which is why we appreciate vintage décor more and more, as time goes on.
If you find yourself beginning to collect antique furniture, do not dwell too hard on the fact that it may be a little wonky and misshaped, or might not work as well as it did the day it was purchased. A little lean in a piece such as this only adds extra character and vitality.
When it comes to vintage furniture, timber and steel reign supreme. Materials such as plastic did make their way into the furniture industry until the mid 20th century, and therefore may not quite fit into the 'vintage category' just yet. Who knows, maybe one day plastic chairs will become a highly sought after 'vintage' item!?
Everything in this image speaks volumes when it comes to vintage décor. The fireplace, book cabinet, salvaged mirror, and even the smaller elements such as the fire tools all pay homage to homes of bygone eras.
A love for vintage decoration does not mean you have to sacrifice your love for modern technologies, as the styles of modern and vintage can also come together, to create a room with character that lies in the stark contrasts it presents. Re-purposed timber boxes sit comfortably beside a brand new flat screen TV, without looking out of place or mismatched whatsoever. By decorating in a mix of styles, but keeping to neutral colour tones, you too could easily create a look as charming as this.
Want to find out more ideas for mixing styles in the home? Then check our ideabook on mixing vintage and modern here.