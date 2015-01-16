The best part about vintage decoration and furnishings is that this look cannot be ‘bought'. You cannot buy the exact same pieces you see in a catalogue, and copy exactly what you see. The beauty of vintage decoration lies in the uniqueness of each piece, and the stories they tell in their signs of age.

A big part of vintage decoration is the DIY element, and bringing new life to decoration that may be seen as junk by others. If you are a fan of decorations from a bygone era, then take a peek at these vintage decoration ideas that have either been restored to their former glory, or left with the telltale signs of age, giving them character and personality.