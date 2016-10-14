Your browser is out-of-date.

Great ways to plan a small kitchen

press profile homify press profile homify
Proyecto Constitució , Dröm Living Dröm Living KitchenCabinets & shelves
How would you like a huge dose of inspiration for updating your small kitchen? If you can't think of anything better then this is going to be the perfect article for you.

We've put together not 10, not 20 and not even 30 tips for getting the most out of a tight spot. There are a monster 40 ideas! 

We might even have a few that will impress even the most seasoned kitchen planners, so pull up a chair, grab a cup of tea and start making a note of anything that you want to try in your kitchen plans.

1. Bespoke drawers

Harbourside kitchen, Tim Jasper Tim Jasper Country style kitchen
Tim Jasper

Harbourside kitchen

Tim Jasper
Tim Jasper
Tim Jasper

2. White everything

Skandinavisch Einrichten in einem alten Holzhaus in Tallinn, Baltic Design Shop Baltic Design Shop Scandinavian style kitchen Grey
Baltic Design Shop

Skandinavisch Einrichten in einem alten Holzhaus in Tallinn

Baltic Design Shop
Baltic Design Shop
Baltic Design Shop

3. Doorless shelves

Peponi House STUDIO [D] TALE Tropical style kitchen
STUDIO [D] TALE

Peponi House

STUDIO [D] TALE
STUDIO [D] TALE
STUDIO [D] TALE

4. As many cabinets as possible

homify Modern kitchen
homify

homify
homify
homify

5. A long work bench

新松戸の家, 加藤將己／将建築設計事務所 加藤將己／将建築設計事務所 KitchenBench tops
加藤將己／将建築設計事務所

加藤將己／将建築設計事務所
加藤將己／将建築設計事務所
加藤將己／将建築設計事務所

6. Floating appliances

Proyecto Constitució , Dröm Living Dröm Living KitchenCabinets & shelves
Dröm Living

Dröm Living
Dröm Living
Dröm Living

7. Somewhere to eat

Loft-Container 20', Ferraro Habitat Ferraro Habitat Minimalist kitchen
Ferraro Habitat

Ferraro Habitat
Ferraro Habitat
Ferraro Habitat

8. Ultra bright lighting

Apartamento da Maria Rita, INÁ Arquitetura INÁ Arquitetura Minimalist kitchen
INÁ Arquitetura

INÁ Arquitetura
INÁ Arquitetura
INÁ Arquitetura

9. Colourful accents

Apartamento no Campo Belo, Mario Catani - Arquitetura e Decoração Mario Catani - Arquitetura e Decoração Minimalist kitchen Ceramic Red
Mario Catani—Arquitetura e Decoração

Mario Catani - Arquitetura e Decoração
Mario Catani—Arquitetura e Decoração
Mario Catani - Arquitetura e Decoração

10. Recessed lights

homify Minimalist kitchen MDF White
homify

homify
homify
homify

11. Monochrome styling

Apartamento DE, Arquitetura 1 Arquitetura 1 Minimalist kitchen White
Arquitetura 1

Arquitetura 1
Arquitetura 1
Arquitetura 1

12. Built-in appliances

homify Minimalist kitchen Granite Black
homify

homify
homify
homify

13. Brave colour combinations

Apartamento jovem casal, B+R Arquitetura B+R Arquitetura KitchenBench tops
B+R Arquitetura

B+R Arquitetura
B+R Arquitetura
B+R Arquitetura

14. Stylish wood

Casa R, Architrek Architrek Modern kitchen
Architrek

Architrek
Architrek
Architrek

15. A formal dining bench

Reforma de Cozinha - Florianópolis, Marina Turnes Arquitetura & Interiores Marina Turnes Arquitetura & Interiores Modern kitchen
Marina Turnes Arquitetura &amp; Interiores

Marina Turnes Arquitetura & Interiores
Marina Turnes Arquitetura &amp; Interiores
Marina Turnes Arquitetura & Interiores

16. Fresh colours

Remodelação T4 . Bairro de Alvalade, Lisboa, atelier B-L atelier B-L Eclectic style kitchen
atelier B-L

atelier B-L
atelier B-L
atelier B-L

17. Thoughtful layout

apto cobre/blue, Casa100 Arquitetura Casa100 Arquitetura Modern kitchen
Casa100 Arquitetura

Casa100 Arquitetura
Casa100 Arquitetura
Casa100 Arquitetura

18. Full-height top cupboards

Residência Goiânia/GO, Donakaza Donakaza Modern kitchen
Donakaza

Donakaza
Donakaza
Donakaza

19. Ultra compact storage

Minicucina L 145 , LA BOTTEGA DEL FALEGNAME LA BOTTEGA DEL FALEGNAME Mediterranean style kitchen Solid Wood Green
LA BOTTEGA DEL FALEGNAME

LA BOTTEGA DEL FALEGNAME
LA BOTTEGA DEL FALEGNAME
LA BOTTEGA DEL FALEGNAME

20. Extendable additions

NEW! 2015 Kitchen: PORTLAND + ARCOS Schmidt Palmers Green Scandinavian style kitchen
Schmidt Palmers Green

NEW! 2015 Kitchen: PORTLAND + ARCOS

Schmidt Palmers Green
Schmidt Palmers Green
Schmidt Palmers Green

21. A feature wall

Gelbe Küche, Berlin Interior Design Berlin Interior Design Eclectic style kitchen
Berlin Interior Design

Berlin Interior Design
Berlin Interior Design
Berlin Interior Design

22. Wood and white

Casa Ming, LGZ Taller de arquitectura LGZ Taller de arquitectura Modern kitchen Wood Wood effect
LGZ Taller de arquitectura

LGZ Taller de arquitectura
LGZ Taller de arquitectura
LGZ Taller de arquitectura

23. Smooth finishes

Devies Cook Company , Txell Alarcon Txell Alarcon KitchenLighting
Txell Alarcon

Devies Cook Company

Txell Alarcon
Txell Alarcon
Txell Alarcon

24. Individual style

Apartamento Parque Butantã - 50m², Raphael Civille Arquitetura Raphael Civille Arquitetura Minimalist dining room
Raphael Civille Arquitetura

Raphael Civille Arquitetura
Raphael Civille Arquitetura
Raphael Civille Arquitetura

25. Retro touches

Cozinha charmosa, Adriana Fiali e Rose Corsini - FICODesign Adriana Fiali e Rose Corsini - FICODesign Modern kitchen
Adriana Fiali e Rose Corsini—FICODesign

Adriana Fiali e Rose Corsini - FICODesign
Adriana Fiali e Rose Corsini—FICODesign
Adriana Fiali e Rose Corsini - FICODesign

26. One-off styling

Apartamento Vila Nova Conceição , Asenne Arquitetura Asenne Arquitetura Modern kitchen
Asenne Arquitetura

Asenne Arquitetura
Asenne Arquitetura
Asenne Arquitetura

27. Specialist storage

homify Modern kitchen
homify

homify
homify
homify

28. Inset fridge

Cozinha, DecaZa Design DecaZa Design Modern kitchen MDF Multicolored
DecaZa Design

DecaZa Design
DecaZa Design
DecaZa Design

29. U-shaped layout

homify Modern kitchen
homify

homify
homify
homify

30. Central light strips

Campo Belo, Léo Shehtman Arquitetura e Design Léo Shehtman Arquitetura e Design Minimalist kitchen
Léo Shehtman Arquitetura e Design

Léo Shehtman Arquitetura e Design
Léo Shehtman Arquitetura e Design
Léo Shehtman Arquitetura e Design

31. Patterned tiles on one wall

Projeto R9, Estúdio 12b Estúdio 12b Modern kitchen
Estúdio 12b

Estúdio 12b
Estúdio 12b
Estúdio 12b

32. Simple rustic styling

Small Cottage at Mt.Yatsugatake, Japan, Cottage Style / コテージスタイル Cottage Style / コテージスタイル Country style kitchen
Cottage Style / コテージスタイル

Small Cottage at Mt.Yatsugatake, Japan

Cottage Style / コテージスタイル
Cottage Style / コテージスタイル
Cottage Style / コテージスタイル

33. Focused task lighting

COZINHA PEQUENA E CHARMOSA, Rachel Avellar Interiores Rachel Avellar Interiores Modern kitchen Blue
Rachel Avellar Interiores

Rachel Avellar Interiores
Rachel Avellar Interiores
Rachel Avellar Interiores

34. Specialist storage

Cozinha Apartamento C|L, Humanize Arquitetura Humanize Arquitetura
Humanize Arquitetura

Humanize Arquitetura
Humanize Arquitetura
Humanize Arquitetura

35. A scaled back dining table

COZINHA, ROBERTA FANTON ARQUITETURA INTEGRADA ROBERTA FANTON ARQUITETURA INTEGRADA Modern kitchen
ROBERTA FANTON ARQUITETURA INTEGRADA

ROBERTA FANTON ARQUITETURA INTEGRADA
ROBERTA FANTON ARQUITETURA INTEGRADA
ROBERTA FANTON ARQUITETURA INTEGRADA

36. Use shiny materials

Just Married, Studiodwg Arquitetura e Interiores Ltda. Studiodwg Arquitetura e Interiores Ltda. Modern kitchen
Studiodwg Arquitetura e Interiores Ltda.

Studiodwg Arquitetura e Interiores Ltda.
Studiodwg Arquitetura e Interiores Ltda.
Studiodwg Arquitetura e Interiores Ltda.

37. Make walls multifunctional

Casa ReFit, Ferraro Habitat Ferraro Habitat Rustic style kitchen
Ferraro Habitat

Ferraro Habitat
Ferraro Habitat
Ferraro Habitat

38. Only include what you need

Residência Goiânia/GO, Donakaza Donakaza Modern kitchen
Donakaza

Donakaza
Donakaza
Donakaza

39. Upcycled eclectic shelves

Apartamento A+D, Estúdio 102 Estúdio 102 Modern kitchen
Estúdio 102

Estúdio 102
Estúdio 102
Estúdio 102

40. An extra work surface on wheels

Apartamento Publicitária, Johnny Thomsen Arquitetura e Design Johnny Thomsen Arquitetura e Design Modern kitchen
Johnny Thomsen Arquitetura e Design

Johnny Thomsen Arquitetura e Design
Johnny Thomsen Arquitetura e Design
Johnny Thomsen Arquitetura e Design

Fore more small kitchen inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: Cheap and easy ways to improve your small kitchen.

Easy and modern bedroom wall ideas
How many of these ideas are you going to try?

