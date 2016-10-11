From Rubble to Riches in Lincolnshire

Extending is something we all consider at some point, whether to accommodate a growing family or indulge our dreams of having a home cinema or a games room. However, it's easier said than done and the whole process from start to finish takes a lot of planning and patience—just ask our experts at Jenny McIntee Architects, who transformed this family home in Boston, Lincolnshire.
A stylish and sturdy extension was built to replace a cold and badly planned 4 inch brick kitchen / pantry / WC / utility, and the results really do speak for themselves…
Not exactly the prettiest view in the world, this property had to undergo some dramatic changes before it emerged as a home the owners could really be proud of. First of all, the old extension had to go: poorly insulated and cold (not to mention unstable and unreliable), it should never have been built in such a way in the first place.
Thankfully, experts at Jenny McIntee Architects were on hand to help, knocking down the entire extension and levelling out the ground where it once stood.
Here you can see the prepared section on which the new extension will be built. The planned timber framed structure was to be insulated to exceed building regulation requirements, with 120 mm rigid insulation between the 140 mm timber frame, plus thermal plasterboard, thermal block flooring and rigid insulation between and below the rafters and above the flat roof.
All this extra insulation is guaranteed to keep the home snug and warm, whilst the material itself (timber) is a great choice for an instantly weather-tight and draught-free extension.
Almost there! The extension is coming together and, although it still leaves a lot to be desired in terms of aesthetics, the internal layout is greatly improved. The kitchen has been moved to join the extension, creating a large open plan space, which includes a seated dining area and boasts views over the garden.
A new shower room, utility and pantry feature to the side, under the flat roof. A vaulted roof over the kitchen dining area adds height and a feeling of space.
The floor plan reveals exactly how the interior has been adapted to the owner's need for a more functional, liveable and social space.
The extension creates a lighter interior and a more sensible and practical layout.
The kitchen is almost finished here, with only a few small details yet to be completed. As you can see, the room is spacious yet comfortable, as the archway separates the cooking from the sitting area, whilst the placement of the furniture also adds definition.
The living room benefits from the natural light, which comes from open plan living, but spotlights and backlights have been added to keep the room sparkling when the sun sets.
The kitchen is finished and it certainly has that extra bit of character that was missing before. Bold red walls contrast with the dazzling blue and white ceramic tiles of the splashback. A classic combination of black and white is also present throughout the design.
The kitchen island is the highlight, taking centre stage in the room and providing that all important extra surface space for food prep. It's a chef's dream!
Before we say goodbye, let's take a final look at the completed extension from the courtyard.
Tidy brickwork and tasteful patio doors define the build and are in keeping with the existing façade. All in all, a great job inside and out!
