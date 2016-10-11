From Rubble to Riches in Lincolnshire

Extending is something we all consider at some point, whether to accommodate a growing family or indulge our dreams of having a home cinema or a games room. However, it's easier said than done and the whole process from start to finish takes a lot of planning and patience—just ask our experts at Jenny McIntee Architects, who transformed this family home in Boston, Lincolnshire.

A stylish and sturdy extension was built to replace a cold and badly planned 4 inch brick kitchen / pantry / WC / utility, and the results really do speak for themselves…