Croydon Family Terrace Smartens Up

The modern extension of this Croydon terrace has been designed to be pure, simple and functional. It's a design that offers plenty of inspiration for those wishing to attempt a similar project in their own homes.

You'll soon see how this smart extension added so much value to this everyday family home. The entire interior layout has been completely revamped to suit the busy, urban life of a young couple and their family. Professionals from Arc3 Architects coordinated the extension to improve the flow and function of the entire house.

Come and check it out for yourself!