Croydon Family Terrace Smartens Up

The modern extension of this Croydon terrace has been designed to be pure, simple and functional. It's a design that offers plenty of inspiration for those wishing to attempt a similar project in their own homes.
You'll soon see how this smart extension added so much value to this everyday family home. The entire interior layout has been completely revamped to suit the busy, urban life of a young couple and their family. Professionals from Arc3 Architects coordinated the extension to improve the flow and function of the entire house.
Come and check it out for yourself!
Pictured is the rear of the Croydon terrace a few days before the workers stepped in and began their big project. This scene is so typical of most British towns and cities, with tall row houses leading onto simple gardens.
As seen in the image, the single-storey rear extension, which had been previously added to the main building a few decades ago. The old compact extension is connected with a small paved area outside, which offers a view of the cute garden.
Despite playing a crucial role in the functions of the household, the old extension just wasn't up to scratch.
The architects retained and enhanced much of the original extension to create a new low-lying building volume that appears like a natural progression of the terrace. The aesthetic is one of continuation, building upon the character established in the previous architectural style.
Beautiful terracotta tiles complement the warm, neutral shade stylishly used for the exterior render, while the white window frames usher in a hint of character. The new paved area seems like a seamless extension of the living areas thanks to the new patio doors.
Internally, there is a sense of playful refinement that's unmistakable in the new living spaces. Those spending time inside benefit from an interior scheme that is bright and open, while always feeling fresh. Notice that the backdrop is kept neutral to avoid overstimulation, while the furniture choice is sleek and sophisticated.
Located here inside the new extension are all the main social spaces one expects in a modern dwelling. A lounge, kitchen and the featured dining space are all comfortably accommodated.
Just a few paces behind the dining table is where one will find the lounge area, which shares a similar décor to the dining space. A plush couch and an entertainment unit with plenty of storage space steal the show.
The revamping of the dark and aged original extension into a chic, fashionable space was achieved while keeping the physical constraints of the terrace building in mind. Many of the previous walls were done away with to create an open floor plan.
The kitchen with an adjoining island bar follows a similar plan that combines black, white and sky blue in an elegant manner.
Unifying all of the separate living areas together are the subtly beautiful floor tiles. This hard-wearing flooring option is a perfect selection for those with young children and wish to minimise their impact.
A smart feature of the project was the addition of skylights. With far less reliance on artificial kitchen lighting, the electricity bills of this home have been slashed.
Efficient, elegant and exquisite, this impressive home improvement project showcases what's possible to all of us with older homes in need of a change.
Even an ageing Croydon terrace has the potential to be a classy modern home where one would be happy to raise a family.
