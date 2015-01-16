homify 360º: Basement conversion in Islington

Today we're going to take a look at a beautiful converted basement in the London neighbourhood of Islington. Interior design company Matteo Bianchi Studio have created a beautiful and modern space, using fine quality interiors which take into account how this lower-level apartment should be light, bright and welcoming. The décor is both modern and homely, and careful consideration has been given to the division and use of space. Take a peek at the result below.
The imposing Georgian façade is impressive in itself. With the perfect symmetry typical of the period complimented by the pruned greenery and fresh white paint, the property is easy to fall in love with. It's quintessentially British and would be the perfect home for a young family or professional couple. The area, Islington, is one of the most popular and well connected residential areas in London, and the high end finish of both the exterior and interior clearly recognises its target market.
The kitchen is contemporary and sleek, with lots of white and silver. The exposed charcoal brick compliments this colour scheme, whilst the wooden kitchen top and hint of orange on the chairs provide some warmth which balances the design well. The patio doors opening out to the garden are perfect for those summer days and evening barbecues.
For more outdoor kitchen and dining area ideas check out this ideabook.
This layout offers you the chance to enjoy a lovely view as you have your breakfast. The layout design utilises the space and focuses around practical and social living. The 3 ultra-modern light fittings and 3 wooden stools go back to that Georgian symmetry evident on the exterior.
The light grey tiles from the kitchen continue into the lounge, but a luxurious off-white rug provides something cosier underfoot. White walls make an appearance again, which creates a sense of space and reflects rather than absorbs the light. Light is precious in basement refurbs, and the designers have kept this at the forefront of their minds, choosing a large mirror for wall decoration, roll blinds rather than curtains, and a coffee table with a shiny surface.
The dusky purple curtains are made from a fine material to let in the light but also retain some privacy. Sitting neatly in the corner but not hidden away, this modern table matches the white kitchen cabinets and has been nicely decorated with tasteful ceramics and flowers. The rooms are presented in a way that tells us this home really is for living in, and not just for looking at.
This clever and interesting design is actually a wall light. A sort of modern take on the medieval wall sconce, this idea is yet another that helps to illuminate the basement as well as contributing to the contemporary and original look.
Innovation, practicality and aesthetics have driven the entire refurbishment, and needless to say, the overall effect is stunning.
For another 360ºproject, take a look at this beautiful Victorian family home in Belgravia.