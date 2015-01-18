Top 5 posts of the week: Loft bedooms to adding value to your home

The attic of your house is an often all too overlooked part of the home that holds great potential to add extra floorspace and resale value to your house. It will certainly take an investment of time, money, and careful consideration, to pull off a functional and valuable loft bedroom. Not convinced its worth the investment? Read the ideabook again here to see why we feel its a great idea to convert your attic into a bedroom for your kids, guests, or yourselves!