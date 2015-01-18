Top 5 posts of the week: Loft bedooms to adding value to your home

2015 is now in full swing, as we see everyone return to work and back to their daily routines, with Christmas and New Years Eve almost feeling like a distant memory. With a good mix of projects this week, from adding value to your property, to before and after projects and bedroom ideas and bathroom inspiration, let's find out which were this weeks most favoured topics.
Raising teens is no mean feat, and when it comes to their bedroom, it is important to find a meeting point between parent and teen. To give you some helpful hints on how to go about decorating their room, in colloboration with them, we put together a little ideabook with examples of teen bedrooms. If you missed it earlier this week, you can read about it again here.
The attic of your house is an often all too overlooked part of the home that holds great potential to add extra floorspace and resale value to your house. It will certainly take an investment of time, money, and careful consideration, to pull off a functional and valuable loft bedroom. Not convinced its worth the investment? Read the ideabook again here to see why we feel its a great idea to convert your attic into a bedroom for your kids, guests, or yourselves!
Nobody enjoys an old and tired bathroom, so if yours is looking a little dark and damp, we think it fitting to show you our best examples of beautifully modern and sleek bathrooms which will inspire you to undertake a bathroom overhaul yourself. To take another look, click here.
This German home built in the 1950s was looking a little sad until architects Nagel + Braunagel were able to transform it into a striking family home. With a brief of privacy as well as a nature-based lifestyle given to the architects for their design, they were able to come up trumps, turning a home in a state of disrepair into a home fit for any family of outdoor enthusiasts. To see how they did it, click here.
Topping this week's list was our list of 9 ways to add value to your property. While the list of potential value-adders is endless, the amount of money to fund these upgrades is not. From adding a pool, or increasing your energy rating, to renovating your bedroom or bathroom, these tips most certainly will add value to the resale price of your property. Click here to take another look at the ideabook.