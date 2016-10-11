A cleaning plan that works for you (and your home)

The idea of a perfectly clean home is just as realistic and attainable as an overseas holiday – some work needs to get done first in order to achieve it! And even though cleaning in real life is not as cheerful and fun as Disney movies would have us believe (no singing animal folk will be helping you out, unfortunately), the end results can be just as spotless and sparkling as you want it to be.

But the key to spick-and-span success is not trying to do it all, otherwise you could end up doing nothing. Rather scroll through the 6 plans we’ve picked out, and decide which one will work best for your home and lifestyle.

And hey – should you decide to play some Disney sing-along songs in the background to help motivate you, then have fun!