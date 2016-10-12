Common patio building mistakes (you can avoid)

Like with all things in life, building a patio presents us with two main choices: a right one and a wrong one. When proper planning and the right ideas come into play, the end result can be a stylish and exceptional space that is sure to complement both your house and garden.
However, if the installation of your concrete patio was done incorrectly, not only would it look horrendous, but it could also pose a danger to you and your family in terms of damages and injuries.
But here on homify we are all about good news and stylish advice, which is why we are here to save the day. So, before you start laying down those bricks for your outdoor dream space, rather take a look at 10 of the most common mistakes committed when designing/building a garden patio.
Paving stones are a crucial part of patio design, designed to bear tremendous weight. If installed correctly, they can last for years without any hassles, but when installed incorrectly (like on wet ground), they will quickly loosen and eventually break.
Always place paving on dry ground, and should you realise a mistake has been made, fill up the wet spaces with dry soil to prevent additional problems.
Contrary to popular belief, bigger isn’t always better. Always splurging on the BIGGEST table and BIGGEST lounge will result in a crowded patio space – and that’s no fun.
Measure, measure, and measure again. And trust your instincts: if you think it’s too big, it probably is!
We don’t blame you for wanting to keep your costs down, but opting for cheap and low-quality patio furniture could end up in you spending much more in the longer run.
All it takes is one nasty rainfall and windy day to destroy those ‘budget-friendly’ pieces you picked up for next to nothing.
Always consider how that piece of patio furniture you’re eyeing in the shop will look with all the other pieces already out on your patio.
You would never just mix and match any old furniture- and décor pieces in your living room for example, would you?
Those spaces between the patio bricks or tiles can’t be too wide, so make sure they’re packed in nice and tight. If so much as one brick or tile were to loosen, it could jeopardise the look and quality of your entire patio.
As that patio is outside and thus exposed to the elements, proper drainage is crucial. Water pooling on that patio surface will eventually weaken the foundation.
Thus, make sure you or your professional of choice provide the appropriate amount of inclination to ensure proper runoff without making the surface feel slanted.
Even though you avoided mistake Nº 5. and packed those bricks/tiles in tightly, filling material is still required. Make sure you use the right type and amount of bonding or adhesive material between the paving stones to extend the life of your patio.
Rather consult a professional if you are unsure about which route to follow – and fortunately we have a vast range of experts here on homify.
Similar to picking the right furniture sizes, your patio’s dimensions should also be planned out carefully. Will there be a dining table and –chairs? Then ensure proper walking space around it.
If you’re crunched for legroom, then consider different furniture pieces.
A consistent use of colours and materials between your patio and adjacent indoor space can make that patio seem like a natural extension of your home.
Plus, design consistency makes each space seem bigger when those patio doors are opened.
Remember that plants change, which is why careful planning is required when choosing plants to ensure your garden and patio don’t become overgrown. And a plant that’s allowed to flower and flourish as nature intended often looks much more beautiful than one that’s been trimmed to fit its space.
Also take your climate into consideration to save you time, effort, and money when it comes to lawn care and maintenance.
To feed your inspiration, be sure to take a look at these: 15 Shining Examples Of Patio Lighting.