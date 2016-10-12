Common patio building mistakes (you can avoid)

Like with all things in life, building a patio presents us with two main choices: a right one and a wrong one. When proper planning and the right ideas come into play, the end result can be a stylish and exceptional space that is sure to complement both your house and garden.

However, if the installation of your concrete patio was done incorrectly, not only would it look horrendous, but it could also pose a danger to you and your family in terms of damages and injuries.

But here on homify we are all about good news and stylish advice, which is why we are here to save the day. So, before you start laying down those bricks for your outdoor dream space, rather take a look at 10 of the most common mistakes committed when designing/building a garden patio.